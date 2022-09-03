Now that gas prices have edged back from a record high of $5.02 a gallon in mid-June to below $4 a gallon after price drops of 70 days in a row — the second-longest price drop streak since 2005, it may be time to take a rational look at some of the statements regarding our nation’s energy independence.
A common talking point at the national level — and even locally from individuals and organizations — is the idea that opening more public land to drilling, decreasing government oversight and cutting red tape in the way of increasing the number of pipelines would make America energy independent and thereby decrease the cost at the pump to the average American. On the surface, this makes sense. An increase in production should mean supply levels out better with demand. But if one were to dig deeper, there is little that would provide any level of confidence in that assessment when studying the actions of the fossil fuel industry.
Consider the average price per gallon in 2019 (pre-COVID in the United States) was $2.60. That year, the country consumed just over 146 billion gallons of gas. In 2021 — well into the pandemic — sales were up from the year prior, but still lower than pre-pandemic levels, with nearly 135 billion gallons used. The average price per gallon was $3.01.
Supply chain issues would be the obvious culprit of lower demand paired with higher prices. Increased production cost could also figure in as healthy workers work overtime or demanded more pay to take the risks of higher chance of COVID exposure and all those costs were passed to consumers. The record profits of the oil industry don’t support those narratives.
A July article in The Guardian reviewed a new analysis that determined “the oil and gas industry has delivered $2.8 (billion) a day in pure profit for the last 50 years.”
The article went on: “The vast total captured by petrostates and fossil fuel companies since 1970 is $52 (trillion), providing the power to “buy every politician, every system” and delay action on the climate crisis, says Professor Aviel Verbruggen, the author of the analysis. The huge profits were inflated by cartels of countries artificially restricting supply.
The analysis used World Bank data to determine the profit realized after production costs were deducted — essentially close to the pure profit.
Based on this information, there is no reason to believe that ceding more public lands to private interests, increasing the likelihood of environmental catastrophes, and providing more fossil fuel byproducts to be released into the atmosphere will decrease our costs at the pump. At least in this way, energy independence is a misnomer. Energy monopoly is a term that may be more appropriate if domestic producers are able to ignore the decisions the rest of the world’s oil and gas producers make. Instead, the increase in domestic production could benefit a select few Americans — those at the upper echelons of companies among the group making $2.8 billion in profits a day and the organizations and politicians getting funding from the oil industry. For the rest of us — in Vermont and beyond — we would rely on the good graces of an industry with a long history of misinforming the public to increase profits.
Instead, when we talk about energy independence, we should talk about it in terms of what it should mean for the average American, the average Vermonter.
Energy independence in that case looks a lot different. It means not being held to the whims of corporate greed. That requires the ability to be self-sufficient.
Renewables allow for that option and the efficiency and efficacy of the technologies leading the way continue to improve dramatically — even with green energy subsidies estimated at less than 40% compared to fossil fuel sitting at about 70%. If those numbers were flipped, there is a greater likelihood that affordable renewable options could be within reach of more Americans — especially if the government carefully attached strings to the subsidies.
More affordable options coupled with improved technology would lead to the renewable choices to pay for themselves more quickly.
So our choice going forward is supporting the narrative that energy independence means we need to back the ability for oil tycoons to manipulate prices while polluting the environment for profit, or we choose true energy independence.
We look at the community level to support the ability for our families, friends, neighbors, and towns to one day cross out the line on their household or operational budget where fuel and heating costs are detailed.
