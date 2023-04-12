In about a month’s time, most U.S. colleges and universities will be holding graduations, launching a new crop of young people into the workforce.
The mother of an upcoming Castleton University graduate recently posted a photo of her daughter poring over books on Easter weekend. The post stated: “If she thinks college is hard, wait until she starts adulting full-time.”
While there is a truth therein, we would submit that this is an excellent time to be entering the workforce. The economic engine needs the jobs filled; many professions need fresh eyes in order to help them see outside the box that has trapped many in the status quo. We need the infusion of ideas and energy that young people provide.
Some signs would suggest that our economy is improving. Here in Vermont, we continue to see a low jobless rate (compared to the national average) and we continue to be bringing in strong revenues, according to the state and the Scott administration.
Yesterday may have been the first day in many days that national indicators might suggest that — dare we say it — things are showing signs of improving.
It appears that inflation is cooling, which is having an effect on fuel prices, less expensive trips to the grocery store. That makes adulting a little easier.
On the flip side, rents and the cost to travel are still going up. And we can expect yet another increase in interest rates, the Fed cautioned.
Let’s take a look at what the government reported Wednesday. It’s a mixed bag of news, the Associated Press notes:
Consumer prices rose just 0.1% from February to March, down from 0.4% from January to February and the smallest increase since December. Measured from a year earlier, prices were up just 5% in March, down sharply from February’s 6% year-over-year increase and the mildest such rise in nearly two years.
Excluding volatile food and energy costs, though, so-called core inflation is still stubbornly high. Core prices rose 0.4% from February to March and 5.6% from a year earlier. The Fed and many private economists regard core prices as a better measure of underlying inflation. The year-over-year figure edged up for the first time in six months.
As goods prices have risen more slowly, helping tamp down inflation, costs in the nation’s services sector — everything from rents and restaurant meals to haircuts and auto insurance — have jumped, keeping core prices elevated.
Even so, the March data offered some signs that suggest inflation is slowly but steadily headed lower. Rental costs, which have been one of the main drivers of core inflation, rose at the slowest pace in a year. And grocery prices fell for the first time in 2½ years.
Grocery prices dropped 0.3% from February to March. The cost of beef fell 0.3%, milk 1% and fresh fruits and vegetables 1.3%. Egg prices, which had soared after an outbreak of avian flu, plunged nearly 11% just in March, though they remain 36% more expensive than a year ago.
Despite last month’s decline, food costs are still up more than 8% in the past year. And restaurant prices, up 0.6% from February to March, have risen nearly 9% from a year ago.
Gas prices fell 4.6% just from February to March, a drop that partly reflected seasonal factors: Prices at the pump usually rise during spring. Gas costs have tumbled 17% over the past year. (According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for Regular unleaded in Rutland was $3.11 on Wednesday; the cheapest in central Vermont was $3.44.)
Travel costs are still rising as Americans make up for lost vacation time during the pandemic. Airline fares rose 4% from February to March and are up nearly 18% in the past year. Hotel prices jumped 2.7% last month and are up 7.3% from a year ago.
According to Wednesday’s government report, rents nationwide have risen by about 9% from a year ago. Yet Apartment List, which tracks real-time changes in new leases, shows rents rising at a 2.6% annual pace.
Then there are interest rates. Fed officials have projected that after one additional quarter-point hike next month — which would raise their benchmark rate to about 5.1%, its highest point in 16 years — they will pause their hikes but leave their key rate unchanged through 2023. But officials have cautioned that they could raise rates further if they deem it necessary to curb inflation.
It’s a lot to think about and digest, whether you are a college gradate or someone about to retire from a career. These are challenging times, for sure. We hope a month from now, the economic report will be as vibrant as our lawns.
Now, if the big banks could just stop having so many anxiety-inducing issues ….
