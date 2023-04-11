This is less an opinion than it is a timeline. It is one we feel we all ought to know.
The Texas case that could cut off access to mifepristone, the most commonly used abortion medication, has started on a path through the legal system that is likely to end up back at the U.S. Supreme Court.
Culled from published reports and a primer from The Associated Press this week. We offer the following facts.
Mifepristone was approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration more than two decades ago. It’s used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol. Since its approval, mifepristone has been used by more than 5 million women to safely end pregnancies and today more than half of women who end a pregnancy rely on the drug, the Justice Department has stated.
A federal judge in Texas has blocked the FDA’s approval of the drug following a lawsuit by the pill’s opponents. The far-reaching ruling, which the judge put a hold on for a week to allow for an appeal, could affect access to the drug in every state.
On Monday, the Biden administration asked an appeals court to allow access to the drug while the case continues to play out.
The Texas ruling came at virtually the same time a judge in Washington state, ruling in a different lawsuit brought by liberal states, ordered the FDA not to do anything that might affect the availability of mifepristone in the suing states.
Here is what the conflicting rulings could mean.
Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal group, represents the pill’s opponents, who say the FDA’s approval of mifepristone was flawed. That case was filed late least year in Amarillo, Texas. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, is the sole district court judge there, ensuring that all cases filed in the west Texas city land in front of him. Since taking the bench, he has ruled against the Biden administration on several other issues, including immigration and LGBTQ protections.
Kacsmaryk recently held a hearing in the case that lasted more than four hours and was notable in part because Kacsmaryk sought to delay publicizing that it would happen to avoid protests. His ruling came approximately three weeks later.
The Washington state ruling was issued by Spokane-based Judge Thomas O. Rice, an appointee of former President Barack Obama.
This week, the Biden administration is asking the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to prevent Kacsmaryk’s ruling from taking effect for now. “If allowed to take effect, the court’s order would thwart FDA’s scientific judgment and severely harm women, particularly those for whom mifepristone is a medical or practical necessity,” the Justice Department wrote to the appeals court, which handles appeals from Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The department said the drug is used not only for abortions but also to manage miscarriages.
According to the AP, the administration’s request in the Texas case will be handled by three judges on the appeals court.
The appeals court is dominated by conservative judges, but it’s not yet clear which three judges will handle the case. The panel of judges that reviews the case has options. One option is to grant the administration’s request for a temporary pause of Kacsmaryk’s ruling. That would essentially relieve the court of the deadline pressure imposed by Kacsmaryk. It would give the court more time to weigh whether to issue a more enduring hold on the ruling that presumably would last until the case is finally resolved.
The judges also could grant a more lasting stay of Kacsmaryk’s ruling in the first instance, once both sides have made arguments in writing. The appeals court could also reject the administration’s plea.
According to the AP, “Whatever happens at the appeals court, the losing side will almost certainly will take its case to the Supreme Court. Once again, the administration could first ask for an immediate pause to give the justices more time to fully consider the issue.”
As you will recall, conservative justices last year overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights case, and said states should decide whether to allow abortions within their borders. But if they hoped that their decision would remove abortion from their docket, the fight over the abortion pill shows that it’s not gone.
Legal experts say there is no timetable for when the Supreme Court might act, especially if a temporary pause keeps the FDA’s approval of the pill in place.
At a minimum, it would appear that politics and the law are once again being mashed together indiscernibly at the expense of individual rights and the public health of women in this nation.
