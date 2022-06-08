Just when we thought the nation could not get more politically charged …
… maybe you should hold on to something.
Nearly a year since its inception, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will go public with its findings starting this week. The series of hearings that will take place during the next several weeks begin with a prime-time session Thursday at 8 p.m. in which the nine-member panel plans to give an overview of its 11-month investigation. It will take place in a large House office building in the U.S. Capitol complex. Lawmakers plan to have witnesses testify and to display a series of never-before-seen images and exhibits relating to the lead-up to the insurrection and the attack itself. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.
Several major networks and cable news programs are expected to carry the first hearing live in its prime-time slot. The committee is also expected to live-stream it on C-SPAN and on its YouTube page.
More than 800 people across the U.S. have been charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, which left officers bloodied and sent lawmakers into hiding, and federal authorities continue to make new arrests practically every week.
The charges against members of the angry pro-Trump mob range from low-level misdemeanors for those who only entered the Capitol to felony seditious conspiracy charges against far-right extremists.
According to the Associated Press, it’s the largest prosecution in the history of the Justice Department, whose leader, Attorney General Merrick Garland, has vowed to hold accountable “all January 6th perpetrators, at any level.”
Here is some background, as provided by the AP:
Authorities have arrested people in practically all 50 states in connection with the riot. They include former police officers and U.S. military veterans, a five-time Olympic swimming medalist and the son of a New York City judge.
Hundreds of people who went inside but didn’t take part in any destruction or violence are facing only misdemeanor crimes like illegal entry, picketing in the Capitol and disorderly conduct that call for up to a year behind bars.
More than 250 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement who were trying to protect the Capitol, including more than 85 accused of using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.
The most serious cases have been brought against members of two far-right extremist groups, the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. The leaders of both groups have been arrested and remain locked up while they await trial later this year for seditious conspiracy, which alleges a plot to forcibly oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power. The rarely used Civil War-era charge calls for up to 20 years in prison.
More than 300 people have pleaded guilty to a slew of crimes, including conspiracy and assault. Among them are three Oath Keepers who have admitted to seditious conspiracy, are cooperating with investigators and could testify against their fellow extremists at trial.
There have been seven trials so far in the District of Columbia’s federal court. The first five juries convicted the riot defendants of all charges.
Nearly 200 people have been sentenced so far. The punishments have ranged from probation to more than five years behind bars. About 100 people who were charged with lower level crimes have avoided going to prison, although some of those received time in home detention.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the select committee has yet to publicly announce who is expected to testify Thursday. But the AP has been able to independently confirm that British filmmaker Nick Quested, who recorded members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group as they stormed the building, and Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was seriously injured in the attack, will be among the witnesses.
The public hearing, unlike other committee hearings, will be a mixture of traditional testimony as well as a multimedia presentation.
There are a lot of moving parts here. There is only one guarantee: The next few weeks will drive the wedge that divides our country even deeper. And with the 2022 midterm elections looming on the horizon, both sides of the aisle are going to be pounding that wedge over and over.
Hold on tight.
