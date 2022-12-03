Several announcements in the media world this week have us once again considering the health of news gathering agencies in America.
On Thursday, Gannett, which publishes USA Today and more than 200 local dailies nationwide — including the Burlington Free Press — announced it had cut roughly 6% of its 3,440-person U.S. media division. (We still don’t know what that means for the Free Press, but its staffing had been greatly reduced in the last 10 to 15 years.) These latest cuts come after the company already eliminated 400 jobs in August and said it planned to leave hundreds of unfilled positions open.
“While we have taken several steps already, we must enter the new year in a stronger economic position, and the reality is that our News cost base is currently too high for the revenues it generates,” Henry Faure Walker, interim head of Gannett’s news division told employees in an email last month.
A day earlier, CNN Chair Chris Licht announced its own rounds of layoffs, including on-air contributors and hundreds of full-time employees — the deepest cuts to the network in nearly a decade.
The Washington Post, meanwhile, announced Wednesday it would cease publication of its award-winning Sunday standalone print magazine at the end of the year, resulting in the elimination of 10 employees. The Post was one of the few remaining newspapers in the country to publish a weekly magazine.
Executive Editor Sally Buzbee cited “economic head winds,” as a factor in the decision to stop printing.
Also on Wednesday, National Public Radio reported a “near-freeze” on hiring as it attempts to cut $10 million from its current budget due to a “sharp drop” in revenue from sponsors.
While layoffs were avoided, the freeze will leave 137 job vacancies at the network, representing about 11% of its workforce.
In a memo to employees, CEO John Lansing acknowledged those unfilled positions will put additional strain on current staff, writing, “It means we won’t have the skills and support of the people who would have been in the roles that must remain vacant. … For those working long and stressful hours, that is not good news. But it is a reality we can’t avoid if we are to save jobs.”
It’s also a reality we in the news industry have become accustomed to in recent decades. As advertising and subscription revenues have declined, newsrooms have had to do more with less.
Former Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan succinctly describe the demise of local journalism in “Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy.” In it, she describes how the rise of the internet, along with the too-slow pivot of the news industry as a whole caused many news organizations to be outpaced. The price has been a steady decline of not just newspapers, but magazines, locally owned television and radio stations, as well. Meanwhile, reliance on social media, streamed podcasts and channels has given rise to misinformation and the cold shoulder to longer-form, vetted journalism.
In our little news organization, we, too, have found ourselves doing more with less. Some readers have found that inexcusable and walked away for good. A core group of loyal newspaper readers has continued to show their support by advertising and subscribing. In recent years, with changes to allow for more local content and some shameless self-promotion, we are also seeing a steady stream of new subscribers, which is encouraging.
Despite the industry struggles, we soldier on because the news doesn’t stop, and the work we do is no less vital. Indeed, in recent years, quality, fact-based journalism has become increasingly essential as we combat misinformation on social media, scrutinize populist demagogues, report on a once-in-a-century pandemic, and document social change in its many current forms, from racial justice to LGBTQ+ rights.
Through it all, local news organizations such as ours keep up with the often mundane but no less important work of covering select boards, school boards and the function (or dysfunction) of local government, telling the stories of our communities along the way. Our sports reporters, photographers and editors, meanwhile, celebrate the victories and share in the losses of our local sports teams.
It’s a thankless job at times but one people notice when there’s no one there to do it. Too many parts of the country have become news deserts in recent years, where no local news outlet exists to cover breaking news and hold those in power accountable. In their absence, communities have lost an integral piece of the fabric that holds them together and gives them a common sense of identity and place.
The week’s layoffs serve as a chilling reminder that newsrooms at every level are feeling the economic strain while doing what they can to continue to report the news. They should also remind readers of what’s at stake if these outlets vanish entirely — and the types of outlets that might take their place.
