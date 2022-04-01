A longtime Vermont mystery may finally get some scientific resolution courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act. If there has been a silver lining in this pandemic, it has been the $350 billion provided to state and local governments across the nation for the response to and recovery from COVID-19.
Part of the $1.25 billion share to Vermont — more than $200 million (or about $300 per Vermonter) was allocated to municipalities. Local legislative bodies have discretion over how to spend their local ARPA funds. While the criteria is quite strict, there is increased spending flexibility and simplified reporting. During the course of the next year, ARPA money will land in the bank accounts of municipalities in every nook and cranny of the state.
Resources have been scarce in the face of tight municipal and state budgets. There have been repeated calls for innovative ways to cut expenses in government while increasing revenue. As always, the rub has been that revenue-generation should not always be falling on the backs of Vermont taxpayers. So for there to be an opportunity like the ARPA money allows communities to think outside the box, and leverage funds in such a way that — hopefully — the ARPA money serves as an investment that provides many returns down the road.
In this case, perhaps we should say “down the lake.” While the purpose of the federal funds is to create an infusion of resources to help turn the tide of the pandemic in economic terms. What better way to do that than to build upon the many attractions that lure people to our state.
Lake Champlain always has been a critical part of Vermont history. Every history text that talks about Vermont includes a section on our beloved lake, known to the Wanab-aki Nation as Pitawbagok, or “double lake,” and to the Mohawk as is Kaniatarakwà:ronte, or “a bulged lake.” The history of the 490-square-mile lake is rich. It has long acted as a border between indigenous nations, much as it is today between the states of New York and Vermont. It was, of course, named after the French explorer Samuel de Champlain, who encountered it in July 1609. According to Wikipedia, while the ports of Burlington and Port Henry and Plattsburgh in New York today are used primarily by small craft, ferries and lake cruise ships, they were of substantial commercial and military importance in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Forts (Ticonderoga and Crown Point) were built along the lake during the Revolutionary War. This was necessary because the lake provided a direct invasion route to British Canada, and a valuable water highway for the transfer of troops, supplies and artillery. Famously, Ethan Allen, accompanied by the Green Mountain Boys, was ordered to capture Fort Ticonderoga and retrieve supplies for the fight in Boston. As a result of Allen’s offensive attack, American forces controlled the Lake Champlain waterway. During the American siege of Quebec in 1775-76, British and American forces spent the summer of 1776 building naval fleets at opposite ends of Lake Champlain. The lake also was instrumental in other incidents, including the War of 1812, when British and American forces faced each other in the Battle of Lake Champlain, fought in September 1814. This ended the final British invasion of the northern states.
Over time, the Champlain Canal came to connect Lake Champlain to the Hudson River system, allowing north-south commerce by water from New York City to Montreal and Atlantic Canada. Between military incursions and commerce, there have been generations of people riding Lake Champlain. And a lot of resources — local and federal have gone into its long-term care and clean-up. But hardly no money has gone toward the greatest mystery of the lake: Champ.
Our little lake has been on the list of oddities since explorer Champlain wrote that he saw a lake monster five feet long, “as thick as a man’s thigh, with silver-gray scales a dagger could not penetrate.” The alleged monster had large jaws with sharp and dangerous teeth. Indigenous peoples claimed to have seen similar monsters in the lake. A Vermont Historical Society publication recounts the story and offers possible explanations for accounts of the so-called monster: “floating logs, schools of large sturgeon diving in a row, or flocks of blackbirds flying close to the water.”
Luckily, a consortium of Vermont towns along the lake are proposing to use a large portion of their ARPA money to hire a research team from Scotland to search the depths of our “loch” using state-of-the-art technology, including satellite imaging and military-grade sonars (used on Aegis destroyers) to “find” Champ. The towns are hoping that with the scientific proof of a lake monster, it will draw tens of thousands (or more) tourists and thrill-seekers to Vermont each year to pump more revenue into their local economies.
Some people would argue using millions of dollars this way does not address negative economic impacts, or replace infrastructure. It is monstrously risky. But we are eager to see whether this taxpayer gamble pays off for these towns and the state, or if it proves to be a fool’s errand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.