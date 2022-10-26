We hate having to write this editorial. And surprisingly (or perhaps not), we seem to write some version of it every few months, whether it is National Bullying Prevention Month, or there has been yet another horrendous incident of harassment or bullying in one of our schools.
It feels as though we are also encountering more incidents of adults acting out, whether it’s criminal or just not caring what others might think.
October was first declared as National Bullying Prevention Month in 2006. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge that bullying has devastating effects on children and families such as school avoidance, loss of self-esteem, increased anxiety and depression.
According to The National Child Traumatic Stress Network, bullying can occur in multiple ways. It can be verbal, physical, through social exclusion, or via digital sources like email, texts or social media. Unlike mutual teasing or fighting, bullying occurs when one person or a group of people is perceived as being more powerful than another and takes advantage of that power through repeated physical assaults, threats of harm, intimidation, or by purposefully excluding a person from a valued social group. Being bullied can severely affect the person’s self-image, social interactions and school performance, and can lead to mental health problems such as depression, anxiety and substance use, and even suicidal thoughts and behaviors.
According to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, Vermont kids often are subjected to fights and bullying. In turn, the report states, students say they often are carrying a weapon, or they are skipping school altogether if they feel threatened.
A new YRBS report is due soon. We do not expect the data on bullying to have improved given the state of world today: It is even more polarized; more instances of violence; more social injustices; more pressures.
Male students are twice as likely as female students to report being in a fight. A quarter of the boys surveyed said they had been in a fight in the past year, compared to 12% of girls. Nearly a quarter of students of color reported being in a fight; likewise, 22% of the LGBTQ community reported an altercation.
And 16% of students said they were electronically bullied. (Bullying, according to the survey, “is defined as when one or more students tease, threaten, spread rumors about, hit, shove or hurt another student over and over again. … Electronic bullying is described as bullying through texting, Instagram, Facebook or other social media sources.”)
One in six students reported being bullied in the month leading up to the survey, and about half of those experienced bullying on three or more days. Meanwhile, one in 10 students reported bullying someone else in the time leading up to the survey.
Nearly a third of the LGBTQ community reported being bullied; 20% of students of color said they had been bullied. About 22% of all girls reported being bullied.
According to the 2019 survey, 5% of students surveyed said they had carried a weapon on school property within 30 days of the survey being taken. Carrying a weapon such as a knife, gun or club on school property significantly decreased between 2017 and 2018, and has decreased since 2009. The results found that male students are significantly more likely than female students to carry a weapon; older students are more likely than younger students to carry a weapon; students of color were more likely than any other race.
Around 7% of students were threatened or injured with a weapon on school property, the survey found. Eleven percent of students of color reported being threatened; 13% of LGBTQ students reported being threatened.
While being in a physical fight has significantly decreased during the past decade, from 26% in 2009 to 18% in 2019, it significantly increased in recent years.
Notably, three in 10 students felt so sad or hopeless almost every day for at last two weeks and said they stopped doing “usual activities;” 19% of students reported hurting themselves without wanting to die, such as cutting or burning on purpose; just more than one in 10 students indicated they made a plan about how they would commit suicide; and 7% of all the surveyed students said they had attempted suicide. Suicide attempts nearly doubling over the past 10 years, and significantly increased between 2017 and 2019.
This month is about encouraging us all to take action at the local level to create safe and supportive schools; to offer information and education about how everyone can prevent bullying; to provide a platform to hold school and community events; to share information about the issue; and to speak with education and public policy leaders about their roles in bullying prevention.
We must get control of our behavior, and start being role models who address and prevent bullying.
Everyone — not just kids — need to feel safe. We need to talk to one another with kindness and care, and learn from each other, so that the insecurities we feel do not manifest in behaviors that lead to harm, or worse.
