On Tuesday, about 500 Vermonters came together for a discussion about tomorrow. The summit, hosted by the Vermont Council on Rural Development, covered a lot of territory.

The “2023 Vermont Community Leadership Summit” was a brain trust of sorts. It brought together state leaders across sectors, and it allowed for dialogue on some of the most pressing issues facing Vermont.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0