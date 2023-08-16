On Tuesday, about 500 Vermonters came together for a discussion about tomorrow. The summit, hosted by the Vermont Council on Rural Development, covered a lot of territory.
The “2023 Vermont Community Leadership Summit” was a brain trust of sorts. It brought together state leaders across sectors, and it allowed for dialogue on some of the most pressing issues facing Vermont.
It’s what is needed right now. There were politicians and policy wonks in attendance, but there were everyday Vermonters who care deeply about their hometown and state. What’s more, the daylong summit held in Randolph at Vermont State University (formerly known as Vermont Tech) was aimed at using community to problem-solve.
This is not the first summit put on by VCRD. And, like previous summits, it was well-attended. But there was a visible shift to this year’s summit: There were many young faces.
Perhaps the state’s youth were represented in the past, but at Tuesday’s conference, those young people made their voices heard. What’s more, it was inspiring to hear panelists and speakers go out of their way not only to address the young people in the audience, they strove to encourage the state’s youth to do more, push harder and “think outside the box.” Some panelists — longtime experts in their field or municipal officials who have been “at it” for decades — instructed their colleagues to yield to youth, and let them be a guiding hand in decision-making.
As one panelist noted, “They know what they want. They know what they want their future to look like. They know what they want from Vermont.”
The breakout sessions were not self-important rehashings of the state’s shortcomings. By design, they were aimed at solutions-based results. They sought skills, and how those skills could be applied to moving discussions forward in meaningful ways — not for the sake of constituencies.
A leadership summit would not be effective without discussing traits and skills toward being a better leader. Interestingly, one theme emerged — again, providing a nod to the next generation of movers and shakers: Do something different. Many of the problems — whether it was a discussion about health care, housing, day care, economic development or infrastructure — appeared to be mired in “this is the way we have always done it” or “there aren’t a lot of options.” In the spirit of good leadership, the discussions were not facilitated to focus on the complexities of a problem, but rather on methods to provide support to tackle the problems head-on, or to build partnerships that will support finding real solutions.
It was refreshing to hear profound conversations that peeled back the onion to get to the heart of issues ranging from the “brain drain” (and conversely the “graying of Vermont”), to diversity and equity work, to housing solutions and climate resilience.
The summer’s floods permeated many of the discussions, exposing the critical mass of issues (housing stock; serving vulnerable populations; aging infrastructure; economic impacts on the business community, as well as grand lists). What came out of those discussions were heartbreaking stories of tragedy mixed with inspiring anecdotes about support and care — sometimes communities and organizations reaching out across miles and mountain ranges.
The discussions yielded pressing concerns as well. Some attendees voiced lack of faith in the systems already in place, in the politicians at the local and state levels, and the media. These trust issues manifested in overarching concerns about effectiveness.
Harkening back to the younger generation, they did not seem to allow panelists to hide behind shortcomings. Their questions were pointed — seeking accountability. In one session, a young person who got a vague answer spoke up and said, “If you are not the person, who do we need to talk to then?”
Vermont needs those kinds of questions. There are plenty of armchair leaders who sit back and pontificate and bloviate about “what needs to happen.”
This year’s leadership summit provided inspiration and hope that Vermonters of all ages are no longer comfortable with the policies and attitudes that have broken our state.
Hopefully, in the months and years to come, we will see the right questions being asked.
We will no longer allow for “the way we have always done it.”
And we will be led to some real solutions (which will likely be really painful solutions) that can move us away from waiting in place and unify Vermont in ways it did not even know it could come together.