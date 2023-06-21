So many thoughts these days are focused on the struggles of the state’s unhoused individuals and families. This week’s veto session is bringing it front and center.

For advocates and policymakers wanting to find more permanent solutions, it is all hands on deck. The concerns are grave. While there have been extensions on hotel stays through the spring as a result of the Budget Adjustment Act (it was supposed to end in March but was extended to June), the program is ending. For those on the frontlines, trying to provide support, the focus has transitioned to trying to support this vulnerability while continuing to assist others avoid evictions to prevent further homelessness.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0