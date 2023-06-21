So many thoughts these days are focused on the struggles of the state’s unhoused individuals and families. This week’s veto session is bringing it front and center.
For advocates and policymakers wanting to find more permanent solutions, it is all hands on deck. The concerns are grave. While there have been extensions on hotel stays through the spring as a result of the Budget Adjustment Act (it was supposed to end in March but was extended to June), the program is ending. For those on the frontlines, trying to provide support, the focus has transitioned to trying to support this vulnerability while continuing to assist others avoid evictions to prevent further homelessness.
What we know is this: Vermont can come up with solutions when it needs to.
Last week, we learned that Vermont Everyone Eats not only provided nutritious meals for individuals and families through the pandemic (and beyond), it has had a lasting economic impact.
That is the kind of creative thinking we need today. We do not need a financial patch; we need a systemic solution — and one that has lasting effects for the state.
According to a news release issued in recent days, Vermont Everyone Eats proved to be an “innovative, statewide, $49 million pandemic relief program that increased food security, economic stabilization and agricultural resilience within a single initiative.”
According to the VEE report, between August 2020 and March 2023, nearly 4 million meals were produced by Vermont restaurants and distributed statewide to local meal recipients negatively affected by the pandemic. Meals were made by more than 320 Vermont restaurants using ingredients from some 270 Vermont farmers and food producers.
Funded by FEMA and the Legislature, the program’s dual investment in both food security and the local food economy resulted in a $78 million increase in local spending by restaurants and farms outside of income received through the program.
Read that again: A $78 million increase in local spending.
That is significant and impactful. It is an incredible success story.
According to the release, research by agricultural economists Elizabeth Schuster and Michelle Klieger showed that VEE income stabilized participating businesses, enabling VEE restaurants and farms to make additional investments in equipment and infrastructure to support the viability of their businesses for years to come.
“Vermont Everyone Eats was by definition a full economic development program that also had astounding local food security benefits. This program model is a game changer. It is a paradigm shift that compels us to think about food security and the local food economy in Vermont in new ways,” said Schuster, of Sustainable Economies Consulting.
Participating restaurants were paid $10 per meal, bringing $39 million in total revenue to restaurants statewide. Everyone Eats restaurants were required to use a minimum of 10% ingredients purchased from local farms and food producers. Actual local purchasing for program meals averaged 36% statewide, which provided more than $7.4 million in agricultural revenue, primarily to small businesses. Meals were distributed to individuals in need through local community hubs.
That is not just innovative, it addresses multiple factors at the same time. It is a wraparound service that provides wraparound support. To succeed, Everyone Eats needed everyone’s help.
“This program required unprecedented cross-sector collaboration and innovation,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “These results show what can be achieved when people work together in times of crisis. We hope lessons learned along the way can be leveraged effectively in future initiatives.”
Now Hanford and the rest of the Scott administration, as well as lawmakers, are going to be held to task to come up with some real solutions. This is not about political wins. It should not have taken a pandemic to figure out how to feed vulnerable Vermonters. It should not take the end of the General Assistance Program to address and resolve the unhoused crisis that has been plaguing Vermont communities for generations now.
Think that’s an exaggeration? Ask any homeless shelter, community action agency, home sharing program, or any of the other social service organizations that have struggled mightily to get the attention of Montpelier and policymakers.
The moment is upon us to act. Punting is not acting. As a state, we must be committed to ensuring creative solutions — like Vermont Everyone Eats — make the difference. Because it will.