We are living in challenging times. Certainly, there are plenty of things to be stressed about, and we are often left wondering when this merry-go-round of chaotic news cycles will subside long enough for us to stop and smell the lilacs.
We need simple moments like that. In Psychology Today, Saul Levine wrote an essay about how we gravitate toward traditions for comfort.
“(M)any people are feeling unsettled and anxious in the current news climate: Our political system is in some disarray, national and international threats abound, and invective, rage and fear permeate our media and lives,” Levine writes. “We try to cope by bringing a semblance of order and predictability to our existence — even some serenity, if possible. This is seldom an easy task, but it’s especially challenging when in addition to personal problems, our world appears to be in uncomfortable turmoil.”
He goes on, “We humans are a remarkably social species, and traditions help bring us together. Whenever families and friends have lived in communities, we have adopted group rituals and customs, which strengthen our bonds with each other. … These provide us with experiences of shared values and mutual comfort. They also offer us time for reflection and relaxation, and relief from the pressures of our daily lives.”
That includes stopping to smell the blooming lilacs.
Here in Vermont, usually this week, we take some comfort in routine and tradition. It does not need to be tied to celebration or even cause. Sometimes, a single buoy in rough seas can have the proper calming effect.
We converge again for another tradition. Chances are, a few generations of your family — if loyal readers — know this touchstone of spring. Let your senses reap the benefits of such a gift. As we note every year with “Lilac Time,” we cling to this wisp of nostalgia. Whether we rely on rituals and routines at home, annual trips, or even objects we put out at certain times of year to remind us of something, or someone.
Today marks its 93rd year in print.
On the eve of summer, it would not be spring without this timeless ode. We are pleased to keep this tradition going for another year. It was written by William Field who ran the Rutland Herald with his son William from 1927-47. A Rutland native, Field had a successful career as an executive with the Chicago Tribune and was co-founder of the nation’s largest-circulation newspaper, the New York Daily News, before returning to Rutland on the death of his father-in-law in 1927. At the Herald, he started an advertising department, modernized business operations and wrote “Lilac Time.”
Reprinted annually from the Rutland Herald of May 29, 1929:
Now is the brief season of the lilac bush, modest and enduring symbol of the depth and permanence of New England traditions.
It has given a name to color, perfume, poems, songs, story. Translated into many languages, its name is upon the lips of millions in many lands. Yet it remains unspoiled by such widespread fame.
It is still the sturdy, wholesome dooryard emblem of the New England home. With what eager anticipation has it been planted at the threshold of new, bravely begun homes.
With what poignant grief has it been left behind for long bitter migrations from whose hardship and loneliness homesick thoughts have turned in anguished longing.
To what strange and distant homes have its roots been transplanted, there to grow blossoms and, in turn, be abandoned again. On this very day in mountain pastures and along deserted roads, over the graves of dead homes bloom the lilac bushes planted by the founders of those pioneer households.
Many of those graves would be otherwise indistinguishable, their timbers long since buried, their cellar holes filled in and grassed over. Were it not for the steadfast lilac bush, there would be nothing to mark that here once dwelt human souls who shared happiness, sorrow, hope and despair.
Who lived there, whither they went or what their adventures nobody knows. No descendants make annual pilgrimages to remember and decorate these forgotten graves of the homes of ancestors.
But each year at this season, the lonely, faithful lilac bush blooms again and lavishes its sweetness in memory of the hands that planted it.
