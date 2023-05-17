There is something so special about springtime in Vermont.
The shades of green that make up the foliage on the rolling hills and mountains can be just as breathtaking as the vibrant contrast of colors each fall. It is softer, gradual. It eases us away from the harshness of winter and ushers us into summer.
The trees have their own wake-up cycle. So do the wildflowers that pop up along the side of the road and in the woods, putting on a show before the ferns — majestic in their own right — blot out the blossoms below.
The soft, wet earth gives off a welcome scent, as much an olfactory benchmark as the annual ban on manure spreading being lifted. Memorable, to say the least.
A relatively early arrival of spring this year has hastened the timeline a tad. How many times have you already mowed the lawn? Are your beds already mulched and showing signs of weeds?
The dandelions are roaring this year; and Mother’s Day came and went with many outdoor projects already “gifted” and in place.
For many Vermonters, it is not really spring — or safely not mud season anymore — until the air is sweetened by lilacs. While there is no official adage or farmer’s schedule for them, the lilacs have popped around the state what feels a bit early, but avid gardeners (and ol’ time Vermonters) say, “no.” Lilacs can do their thing anytime in May, at least in our little Zone 4b of plant-growing hardiness. Sometimes, depending on the coolness of the spring, they can linger into early June.
Lilacs have long been part of New England gardens, and in recent years have had a resurgence in popularity. They are relatively easy to grow, requiring full sun, soil “on the sweeter side” (or fertile), and soil that is not wet. Even the brownest of Green Thumbs have a hard time doing in a lilac. In fact, around many old Vermont homes, you see the opposite: Lilacs run amok.
But on weeks like this, you forget how big and unwieldy they have become without pruning. We float on the sweet scent of their tiny purple, pink and white flowers. We also know it would not be springtime in Vermont without the timeless ode to our friend the lilac. We are pleased to keep this tradition going for another year.
It was written by William Field, who ran the Rutland Herald with his son William from 1927 to 1947. A Rutland native, Field had a successful career as editor executive with the Chicago Tribune and was co-founder of the nation’s largest-circulation newspaper, the New York Daily News, before returning to Rutland on the death of his father-in-law in 1927. At the Herald, he started an advertising department, modernized business operations and wrote “Lilac Time.” Field engaged a distinguished typographer to redesign the paper, resulting in major national awards; and he moved the Herald into the Wales Street building.
It has been reprinted annually from the Rutland Herald of May 29, 1929:
Now is the brief season of the lilac bush, modest and enduring symbol of the depth and permanence of New England traditions.
It has given a name to color, perfume, poems, songs, story. Translated into many languages, its name is upon the lips of millions in many lands. Yet it remains unspoiled by such widespread fame.
It is still the sturdy, wholesome dooryard emblem of the New England home. With what eager anticipation has it been planted at the threshold of new, bravely begun homes.
With what poignant grief has it been left behind for long bitter migrations from whose hardship and loneliness homesick thoughts have turned in anguished longing.
To what strange and distant homes have its roots been transplanted, there to grow blossoms and, in turn, be abandoned again. On this very day in mountain pastures and along deserted roads, over the graves of dead homes bloom the lilac bushes planted by the founders of those pioneer households.
Many of those graves would be otherwise indistinguishable, their timbers long since buried, their cellar holes filled in and grassed over. Were it not for the steadfast lilac bush, there would be nothing to mark that here once dwelt human souls who shared happiness, sorrow, hope and despair.
Who lived there, whither they went or what their adventures nobody knows. No descendants make annual pilgrimages to remember and decorate these forgotten graves of the homes of ancestors.
But each year at this season, the lonely, faithful lilac bush blooms again and lavishes its sweetness in memory of the hands that planted it.
Happy spring, everyone. Breathe deeply.
