bombshell this week in Maryland is another stark reminder of the alleged atrocities committed by members of the Catholic Church.
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown publicly released a redacted version of an investigative report detailing sex abuse allegations against more than 150 Catholic priests and examining the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s response. The findings mark a significant development in an ongoing legal battle over their release, and add to growing evidence from parishes nationwide as numerous similar revelations have rocked the Catholic Church in recent years. In addition, Maryland lawmakers this week passed a bill to end a statute of limitations on abuse-related civil lawsuits, sending it to the governor.
In recent years, more accusations and details have emerged concerning accusations of abuse across the globe. The fallout has led to lawsuits, the formation of support networks for victims, and heightened awareness.
The report largely focuses on the years before 2002, when an investigation led by the Boston Globe Spotlight team wrote scores of stories about abuse and cover up in the Archdiocese of Boston. It led to an explosion of revelations nationwide, including here in the Green Mountain State. One of the stories that emerged was about the St. Joseph orphanage in Burlington, as well as claims of abuse by several priests spanning decades.
The report notes that while new national policies significantly improved the internal handling of reported abuse in the Baltimore archdiocese after 2002, there were still flaws, including that its public list of abusers didn’t include everyone it knew about; its independent review board is limited by the information church officials provide about alleged abuse; and some alleged abusers were allowed to retire, with financial support, rather than be ousted.
“What we learned is that the incontrovertible history uncovered by this investigation is one of pervasive, pernicious and persistent abuse by priests and other Archdiocese personnel,” Brown said during the news conference. “It’s also a history of repeated cover up of that abuse by the Catholic Church.”
In a statement, Baltimore Archbishop William Lori said while the archdiocese made great strides throughout the past three decades to address abuse allegations, the report “covers a period in the Archdiocese’s past when our response to allegations was woefully inadequate.”
Closer to home, a recently released book is drawing a lot of attention on one part of Vermont’s story. Christine Kenneally’s “Ghosts of the Orphanage” is at the top of the national nonfiction bestseller list. The BuzzFeed reporter’s telling of the St. Joseph’s Catholic orphanage in Burlington got a plug this week in The New Yorker.
According to the book’s description online: “For much of the twentieth century, a series of terrible events — abuse, both physical and psychological, and even deaths — took places inside orphanages. The survivors have been trying to tell their astonishing stories for a long time, but disbelief, secrecy and trauma have kept them from breaking through. For ten years, Christine Kenneally has been on a quest to uncover the harrowing truth.”
It goes on: “Centering her story on St. Joseph’s … Kenneally has written a stunning account of a series of crimes and abuses. But her work is not confined to one place. Following clues that take her into the darkened corners of several institutions across the globe, she finds a trail of terrifying stories and a courageous group of survivors who are seeking justice.”
A reviewer for the St. Louis Times Dispatch just this week noted, “‘Ghosts of the Orphanage’” aggressively confronts the grim past of a trusted religious institution, recounting the story of children horrifically abused by the nuns in charge until it closed its doors in 1973. … The story of St. Joseph’s is a particularly difficult one to tell in full, due to the fact that many of the children involved had no clear identities, and still more did not make it out of the nuns’ custody alive. Despite this challenge, Kenneally attempts to untangle the extremely dense web of abuse and murder allegations as best as possible, while also highlighting her own convoluted path towards the discovery of this scandal only whispered about like ghost lore in the sleepy Northeastern city.”
In the book, Kenneally points to the challenges of telling such stories, the reviewer points out.
“The legal battle that followed (the victim’s) accusations posed many uncomfortable questions to the community of Burlington as a whole: To what extent can memory be trusted, particularly when it is informed by both youth and extreme trauma? Does such memory hold any evidentiary sway when it comes to adjudication in court? And have we progressed as a community at all in terms of the consideration offered to our most vulnerable members?”
Questions and truths that remain hard to handle. Yet, as we have seen, these are questions and truths that need to be addressed head on, and will be for a long time to come.
