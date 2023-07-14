Wednesday was Amazon Prime Day, the retail behemoth’s annual shopping bonanza, featuring exclusive deals and deep discounts for its members. This year, the consumer holiday fell during a week when locally owned, brick-and-mortar businesses across Vermont are picking up the pieces after days of historic flooding devastated our communities north to south. At a time like this, it’s important to keep in mind the importance of buying local.

Small businesses are the backbone of Vermont’s economy. There are approximately 80,000 small businesses in our state, most of which have sole proprietors. (The U.S. Small Business Administration as defines a small business as having fewer than 500 employees.) These businesses employ roughly 157,000 workers, or 60% of the state’s workforce. According to Vermont Business magazine, of the more than $2 billion worth of goods Vermont exported in 2020, $475 million — roughly one-fifth — came from small businesses.

