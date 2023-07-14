Wednesday was Amazon Prime Day, the retail behemoth’s annual shopping bonanza, featuring exclusive deals and deep discounts for its members. This year, the consumer holiday fell during a week when locally owned, brick-and-mortar businesses across Vermont are picking up the pieces after days of historic flooding devastated our communities north to south. At a time like this, it’s important to keep in mind the importance of buying local.
Small businesses are the backbone of Vermont’s economy. There are approximately 80,000 small businesses in our state, most of which have sole proprietors. (The U.S. Small Business Administration as defines a small business as having fewer than 500 employees.) These businesses employ roughly 157,000 workers, or 60% of the state’s workforce. According to Vermont Business magazine, of the more than $2 billion worth of goods Vermont exported in 2020, $475 million — roughly one-fifth — came from small businesses.
In recent decades, the buy local movement has successfully reminded us just what an essential role locally owned businesses play in our local economies — an easy sell to Vermonters who are largely predisposed to the local-first mindset. It’s clear: Money spent in our community stays in our community. A 2020 study commissioned by Vital Communities found that for every dollar local retailers and restaurants earn, their return to the local community is up to four times larger than chain businesses.
A Vital Communities survey of 20 independent, locally owned retailers and restaurants in Vermont’s Upper Valley communities reported a total return of more than 55% of their revenues to the local economy. By comparison, the study found that four major national retail chains — Barnes & Noble, Home Depot, Office Depot and Target — recirculate an average of 13.6% of all revenue within the local markets where they reside. Of that 55% of revenues that local retailers keep in the local economy, about 28% is in profit and wages, 18% is for local items for resale, 5% is for local goods and services used by the business and 4% is charitable giving.
In addition, the study estimated the region generated more than $165 million in sales during 2019 for Amazon. As the study points out, there are no Amazon warehouses in the region, so virtually all those dollars left the region instead of being reinvested. And the pandemic only compounded the so-called “Amazon Effect.” According to Vital Communities, “Online retail sales increased more than $100 billion due to the pandemic at the expense of our local businesses and our communities.” No surprise there; many of us grew accustomed to the convenience of Amazon during the pandemic and have been loath to give it up since local retailers have reopened.
But unlike online retailers or box stores, small businesses offer superior customer service. When you walk into a local boutique or bookstore, you’re not a faceless consumer — you’re a fellow member of the community. Employees value your business, and take the time to get to know you and ensure a positive experience. Small business owners, meanwhile, are often actively involved in their communities, supporting local nonprofits, serving on boards and giving back in other ways.
As the floodwaters recede, locally owned businesses across the state are assessing their losses and beginning the long, hard work of rebuilding. Sadly, some of these businesses may not reopen. For that, we are truly sorry. We routinely cover the ongoing struggles to keep our local downtowns vibrant and thriving, and regularly provide space on these pages to the local organizations doing that work. For decades, these groups have fought against the tide of box stores and the internet, measuring success one filled storefront at a time. But even at the best of times, it has felt like treading water.
The past several years have only made things difficult. From the pandemic to the ensuing supply chain issues, workforce shortage and rising inflation, it has not been an easy go for small businesses. Now, dozens of Vermont businesses are dealing with the added stress of floodwaters that have decimated their inventories and ravaged their storefronts.
In the coming weeks and months, these businesses will need our support. We must do our part not as consumers but as neighbors and friends to help them get back on their feet. So once the mud and silt have been shoveled away and our downtowns begin to reopen, please take the time to stop in and, if you can, spend a few dollars. Remember, that money’s not only an investment in a local business, it’s an investment in your community.