Remember learning about logic models? By definition, a logic model is a graphic depiction that presents the shared relationships among the resources, activities, outputs, outcomes and impact. In simpler language: It depicts the relationship between your program’s activities and its intended effects.
In effect: What we intended to do, what we did, what happened when we did it.
The models are very linear in their purpose. They are a measure of accountability.
State Auditor Doug Hoffer this week put out the findings of an investigation that could not be characterized as linear or simple, except that it questions how Vermont measures outcomes and — most importantly — how we assign accountability.
Hoffer takes issue with the Agency of Administration’s annual Outcomes Report and how well we interpret its indicators.
“Taxpayers and community members deserve to know how much the State has spent, what our taxes were spent on, and what we got in return,” Hoffer wrote in a note to Vermonters that accompanies his 25-page report. “This information helps hold government accountable and can be used by legislators and administrators to improve how government works. Fortunately, state agencies produce numerous performance-related reports each year. Unfortunately, their quality varies widely across State government.”
The Outcomes Report “is designed to tell you, along with policy makers, whether state government is doing a good job serving all Vermonters.”
What Hoffer and his team actually found is that because of the very challenges being tackled by state leaders, the outcomes are not being accurately be measured.
Here are the report’s key findings:
The Outcomes Report’s use of statewide population-level data to measure state government performance is not terribly useful because the State has limited influence over most population-level outcomes. For example, the unemployment rate, one of the indicators included in the report, is primarily impacted by national trends like recessions or booms rather than any state-level activity.
Many of the indicators included in the Outcomes Report do not capture the most significant or relevant information. For example, the indicator measuring median income in Vermont is not adjusted for inflation. As many Vermonters know all too well right now, if inflation is rising faster than your income, you’re actually worse off.
Most of the indicators fail to disaggregate data to help draw meaningful conclusions about how different groups of Vermonters are faring. For example, the Outcomes Report shows only 36% of Vermont households were paying more than 30% of their income on housing costs in 2017. However, if disaggregated, we’d see that 77% of households earning less than $35,000 per year faced housing burdens in excess of 30%.
According to the report’s conclusion, the Outcomes Report “is intended to provide legislators and the public the data that they need to judge whether State government is doing a good job. Now in its eighth year, our analysis uncovered several challenges that limit the quality and usefulness of this report. These findings were underscored during our conversations with legislators (most of whom had not seen the report in years — if at all). The magnitude of the issues that surfaced in our analysis ranged from fundamental to technical.”
With tweaks and updating, Hoffer says he feels such a report really would help lawmakers — and Vermonters — make better decisions, and provide governance accountability.
Vermont’s Chief Performance Officer Justin Kenney told VTDigger this week, “The Outcomes Report is not intended to measure the performance of government. It’s supposed to talk about the conditions of Vermonters across the landscape, and so it’s not necessarily about how well we’re doing.” He told VTDigger his team is brainstorming new indicators.
As noted in the auditor’s report, “developing useful and meaningful performance data requires time, resources and expertise, but the payoff is worth it if it helps us improve government services and policies. When done poorly, however, performance measurement can be misleading and a waste of time.”
It notes: “... it is important to remember that producing high quality performance data is one half of the equation. A performance report can be great and still collect dust. High-quality performance measurement must be paired with a commitment from legislators and administrators to use the data to drive decisions that impact real people.”
We agree. It is so simple, in fact, it could be a logic model.
You can look at the report yourself at auditor.vermont.gov/sites/auditor/files/documents/Annual%20Outcomes%20Report%20Analysis%20final.pdf online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.