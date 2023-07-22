As a society, we tend to be impatient. We ping pong from one news story to another. Nowadays, rather than delve into detailed articles, we tend to respond to comments about the news rather than absorbing the facts of the news itself. It is rather short-sighted.

In turn, this desensitization of the news makes many individuals reactionary and intolerant. They just want the next thing. One caller this week told an editor, “We get it, there was a flood. There’s other things going on.” Another reader emailed irritation that the hardest-hit areas — the centers of commerce — were getting all of the press. He only wanted to know what happened in is his little town. One central Vermont Facebook group has become the go-to place to ask how to get from here to there.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0