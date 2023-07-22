As a society, we tend to be impatient. We ping pong from one news story to another. Nowadays, rather than delve into detailed articles, we tend to respond to comments about the news rather than absorbing the facts of the news itself. It is rather short-sighted.
In turn, this desensitization of the news makes many individuals reactionary and intolerant. They just want the next thing. One caller this week told an editor, “We get it, there was a flood. There’s other things going on.” Another reader emailed irritation that the hardest-hit areas — the centers of commerce — were getting all of the press. He only wanted to know what happened in is his little town. One central Vermont Facebook group has become the go-to place to ask how to get from here to there.
We understand that urgency to feel as if we are getting back to normal. But as a community we need to get through the trauma first. That takes time.
Of course, historians will take the necessary long view. Decades from now, they will look at the impacts the flooding had on our various sectors: agriculture, infrastructure, commerce, environmental and sociological among them. They will look back on what changed as a result of the flooding: What did they learn in those hard days?
That requires more thought than what you get off a Facebook or Instagram feed.
We know, for example, that the state is living up to the mantra “Vermont Strong.” The armies of volunteers — many from around Vermont but some from out of state — are pitching in to get home owners and businesses back in working order.
We are seeing groups and individuals making sure flood victims are taking a breather, and getting away from the grime and the muck long enough for showers, food and rest. Folks are reaching out to make sure the mental health of Vermonters right now is being addressed.
We are seeing calls for support in other ways: helping small businesses (and farmers) by making donations or purchasing gift cards or gift certificates. It is a show of support, and a boost through difficult times. These gestures go a long way toward providing hope.
We are seeing fresh discussions about infrastructure safety, engineering upgrades and requests for inspections and next steps, all efforts toward trying to ensure the next time — and there will be a next time — the damage might be somewhat diminished. Folks with expertise in these areas are looking closely at river channels, dams, bridges, spillways, roadways and even water diversion plans. The same steps were taken after Tropical Storm Irene just 12 years ago, and many communities saw some of the improvements made after those natural disasters withholding the floodwaters of last week.
(To be clear, Irene and the July 2023 floods were very different storms, with very different variables in play. Unfortunately, not all floods are created equal: Debris from blowdowns, ice and water table levels in advance of — and during — a storm can affect just what kind of flood communities are dealing with.)
There have been some disappointments, as well. Flood-ravaged communities — especially Barre and Montpelier — have reported some less-than-compassionate activities. There has been an uptick in vehicle break-ins and thefts in neighborhoods uphill from the most heavily damaged areas. (Be in the habit of locking your vehicles and homes is the advice being given.)
There have been a handful of cases of alleged contractor fraud and scams, but local officials are on high alert, especially against out-of-state cons trying to get their hands on insurance money. And there have been individuals from other communities traveling in packs, eating free meals and collecting donated food and supplies only to then attempt (sometimes successfully) to sell them to flood victims.
It is what happens in the wake of a disaster. Our concern is fixated on the good that comes from all of this hardship. The lessons learned, if you will.
“Vermont in Floodtime” by Luther Johnson was published in 1928 — a year after the catastrophic flooding that devastated much of Vermont. In it, he chronicles — region by region, and sometimes town-by-town in those regions — the level of devastation, as well as a brief narrative of how the floodwaters impacted the communities directly. It mentions loss of life, bridges, roads, buildings and even key utilities — power and early telephone — lines.
You do not need to be an engineer to see the commonality of the structural issues. The trends lean heavily toward understanding new ways in which to build bridges (not always flat and out of wood) as well as roads. It also led to some ongoing discussions about newer, more direct roads that would become, decades later, the interstates that run the length of Vermont (and not in the flood plains).
Similarly, “The Troubled Roar of the Waters: Vermont in Flood and Recovery: 1927-1931” by Deborah Pickman Clifford and Nicholas R. Clifford is very much the sequel to Johnson’s accounting of the disaster. The Cliffords — through meticulous research (the footnotes and bibliography are some 40 pages alone) — present that examination, and the steps the state needed to take in the years following the 1927 to come back a stronger Vermont.
Right now, we need to keep supporting our family, friends and neighbors. But history in time will judge us for how dialed in we were as a citizenry to the lessons learned from July 2023 — and how we got to the next phase of a stronger Vermont for the next time this happens.