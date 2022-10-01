There is something very important in connecting with our kids. While the quarantine of the pandemic brought many Vermont families closer together, the stop-start of the return to school from an online model was beyond troublesome.
Many young people fell between the cracks during the pandemic. And many children suffered unthinkable abuses in those close quarters. The adults who could observe and report atrocities were closed off.
The effects of the pandemic on our young people will be evident over time. There will be studies done for generations looking back on this moment. History will judge how we did.
So we reiterate: There is something very important in connecting with our kids.
We were encouraged by an article published recently that suggested that mentoring in Vermont schools, which had — in many cases — been put on hold due to the constraints of COVID, was coming back with great enthusiasm.
According to Mentor, a national resource for working with young people in schools and businesses, “mentoring, at its core, guarantees young people that there is someone who cares about them, assures them they are not alone in dealing with day-to-day challenges, and makes them feel like they matter.”
It goes on to say: “Research confirms that quality mentoring relationships have powerful positive effects on young people in a variety of personal, academic, and professional situations. Ultimately, mentoring connects a young person to personal growth and development, and social and economic opportunity. Yet one in three young people will grow up without this critical asset.”
Several thousand Vermont students benefit from mentoring in schools. Everybody Wins!, for example, has more than 600 students in just over 20 schools alone. Their website states: “We believe that varied perspectives, identities, experiences, and opinions are central assets in our vision of every child in Vermont being able to grow and thrive, through the transformative power of supportive relationships for young people.”
There are national studies that show that mentoring has significant positive effects on two early warning indicators that a student may be falling off-track: high levels of absenteeism and recurring behavior problems.
According to one study, students who meet regularly with their mentors are 52% less likely than their peers to skip a day of school and 37% less likely to skip a class.
And a 2013 study found that young adults who face an opportunity gap but have a mentor are 55% more likely to be enrolled in college than those who did not have a mentor. In addition to better school attendance and a better chance of going on to higher education, mentored youth maintain better attitudes toward school.
In addition, Mentor notes: “By being a consistent adult presence in a young person’s life, mentors can offer advice, share their life experiences, and help a young person navigate challenges.”
Studies say youth who meet regularly with their mentors are:
— 46% less likely than their peers to start using illegal drugs and 27% less likely to start drinking.
— 81% more likely to participate regularly in sports or extracurricular activities than those who do not.
— And 90% say they are willing to take on leadership positions or become mentors themselves.
We need every opportunity to promote positive social attitudes and relationships. Without question, it enhances trust and leads to better communication skills.
Again: There is something very important in connecting with our kids.
One website, Mentor Vermont, said this moment in time may be one of the most critical in modern history.
“Mentoring is more important now than ever. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many young people are experiencing social disconnection and higher levels of trauma. These effects have been felt disproportionately by communities of color and other underserved populations, as well as those already living in poverty. Across the state, with the support of their programs, mentees and mentors are staying connected, providing a source of stability and guidance amidst the uncertainty.”
We can all make a difference in the life of a child — even as volunteers. We can read with them; play games; do crafts; have conversations, and so much more.
Reach out to your school district to see how you can help fill the gap that has been left in the lives of these young people. And then watch them flourish and grow into amazing, caring adults.
There is no greater reward.
