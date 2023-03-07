Our votes have been cast. Across Vermont, budgets have been considered; public officials have been elected; and, in some cases, a new course has been chartered for a community.

Yet the issues facing lawmakers at the State House, as well as on local boards, means managing wisely. Public funds need to be leveraged; gaps and mismanagement cannot keep falling on the backs of taxpayers. Notably, we need to know what the stressors are on our economy, here in Vermont and beyond.

