The weather is showing sure signs of spring. And wherever you look, you can see people’s smiling faces. Loosening restrictions on masks has certainly had a positive effect on some people’s moods (that and all of the Vitamin D), but not everyone is making the switch. We have to be mindful of that.
Not everyone is comfortable with the situation, despite the low COVID numbers in Vermont and elsewhere. In fact, on these page last week, a doctor from Rutland indicated that well beyond any threat of the pandemic, he will probably continue to wear a mask as a best practice against cold and flu season.
No doubt, masking has made the difference (once everyone finally started to get on board).
Science News reported this week that during the COVID-19 pandemic’s delta variant wave, schools that required masking had approximately one-fourth the rates of in-school coronavirus transmission than schools with optional or partial masking policies.
Reporter Anna Gibbs cited a research report online March 9 in the journal Pediatrics:
“While the findings reinforce past research on masking efficacy, this is the first study to focus on secondary transmissions, or transmissions that happen at school, and how the rate is impacted by vaccination, community spread and district size,” Gibbs quoted study co-author Danny Benjamin, an epidemiologist at Duke University. The team found that schools play a small role in terms of transmission in a community, accounting for less than 10% of total cases in the study. But masks are what help keep that number low, she wrote.
“As state mask mandates lift, the onus for mask requirements in schools falls to the school districts. To help school administrators decide if and when students need to mask, Benjamin and colleagues developed (a) Masking and Mitigation Considerations Calculator. The tool allows administrators to input their community COVID-19 rates and determine how masking decisions in schools will affect case numbers,” Gibbs wrote.
Though federal, state and local health officials no longer recommend masks for the public indoors, they still support masking for those who are at a greater risk of getting very sick from a COVID infection, are in contact with those at greater risk, or simply feel more comfortable continuing to wear a mask.
The Rutland doctor has the right idea.
According to a recent article by the Associated Press, those at a higher risk of developing a severe infection include adults older than 65, people with medical conditions — cancer, diabetes or asthma, among many others — and pregnant people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People who aren’t vaccinated are also at a greater risk.
“This does not mean the COVID-19 pandemic is over, it does not mean COVID-19 is no longer a problem, and it remains very reasonable for individuals to make the choice to continue to mask in indoor settings based on their personal risk assessment and preferences,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, a health officer in Seattle, quoted by AP.
In easing restrictions, health officials cited the declining COVID case and death counts, which continue to trend down significantly after the omicron surge earlier this year.
As of March 3 more than 90% of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Levels, where public face-masking is no longer recommended in indoor settings.
And this week, the U.S. Senate voted 57-40 to overturn a 13-month-old public health order requiring masks on airplanes and other forms of public transportation, drawing a quick veto threat from President Joe Biden.
The White House had said it would extend the current COVID-19 mask requirements at airports, train stations, ride share vehicles and other transit modes through April 18 but pledged a new review. The order was set to expire today.
It remains unclear how many people will continue masking.
In a Pew Research Center survey taken in January, 61% of U.S. adults said they wore a mask or face covering all or most of the time in stores and businesses over the previous month. There was a significant partisan divide: 79% of adults who identify as Democrats or lean Democrat said they wore masks all or most of the time, while 39% of Republicans or people who lean Republican said the same, according to the AP.
Face masks are required in health care and long-term care facilities, on public transit and in prisons and jails. Some people who wear them elsewhere may be “simply those who may just feel safer wearing a mask,” a Department of Health spokesperson told AP.
That is not likely to go away anytime soon. The threat is still real. People have wanted the freedom not to wear a mask. Now, respect the freedom for those who choose to wear one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.