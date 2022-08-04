A recent report from the U.S. Census Bureau tells us that in the days leading up to the global pandemic, baby boomers were still wealthier than millennials.
But COVID may have changed that narrative, economically speaking.
Survey statisticians Neil Bennett, Donald Hays and Briana Sullivan studied 2019 data that showed wide variations across demographic and socioeconomic groups but also detailed generational wealth differences for the first time.
By the bureau’s definition: Wealth is the value of assets owned minus the liabilities (debts) owed.
The data shows two assets — home equity and retirement accounts — accounted for 65.2% of households’ wealth in 2019. Median home equity (the value of a home minus the mortgage balance) was $130,000, and the median household retirement account balance was $69,900, the statisticians reported.
While many households owned these assets, others did not: 38.7% of households did not own a home, and 41.2% of households did not have a retirement account.
The generation in which a householder (those who owned or rented their home) was born affects household wealth. Not surprisingly, “Generation Z,” the youngest generation with adult members (born 1997-2013) had less wealth than the oldest and wealthiest “Silent Generation” (born 1928-1945): median wealth of $3,080 compared to $253,200.
Millennials, who were between 23 and 38 years old by the end of 2019, also had less wealth compared to other older generations. Millennials had a median wealth of only $27,420, while “Generation X” (born 1965-1980) had $121,400 and baby boomers (born 1946-1964) had $240,900.
When excluding home equity, Generation X and baby boomers had a median wealth of $48,070 and $90,060, respectively.
Other elements were also factored in, including health insurance, marital status, race, education and employment.
An article appearing in Fortune magazine recently suggested that if you’re a millennial, the pandemic might have made you richer.
“U.S. millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, have lived through the Great Recession, brutal wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and an ongoing pandemic that has already killed over 6 million people.
“The so-called ‘unluckiest generation’ hasn’t always had it easy, but it turns out they did pretty well for themselves during the pandemic — at least in terms of their net worth,” the article notes.
U.S. millennial wealth more than doubled since the outbreak of COVID-19 from $4.55 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $9.13 trillion by the end of 2021, according to Federal Reserve data cited in the article.
That being said, baby boomers were still worth nearly eight times as much. The older cohort saw their wealth increase roughly 28% to more than $71 trillion since the pandemic began, while Gen-X saw a 65% jump to roughly $42 trillion.
According to Forbes, millennials still hold far less wealth than previous generations did at similar ages. When boomers were around the same age as millennials today, they held roughly 22% of the nation’s wealth compared to millennials’ 7%, the federal reserve data showed.
Forbes said millennials also are facing soaring home and rental prices, rising mortgage rates, and consumer price increases not seen in four-decades as experts warn “stagflation” may be the next wrecking ball to hit the generation. Knock, knock: It’s here.
“Despite the recent increase in millennial net worth, 45% of all millennials feel like they will never have the things they want in life because of their lack of funds, and even more than that believe the American Dream is dead as rising expenses continue to outweigh income and wealth gains,” the article states. “COVID-19 has only made the problem worse, even with the uptick in younger generations’ wealth.”
According to Forbes, since the pandemic, 55% of millennials were forced to put their retirement planning on hold as they didn’t “see the point of saving for retirement until things return to normal,” according to Fidelity Investment’s 2022 State of Retirement Planning Survey, and another 43% of millennials said their emergency savings will be less in 2022 than they were at the start of the pandemic.
Now, on the edge of a recession, and the highest inflation (and interest rates) in decades, we are about to bear witness to another seismic shift. It is hard to say what exactly — amid this Great Resignation and the crippling supply chain issues — comes next economically.
Suffice it to say, the next census report on wealth may be far different than today’s. The toll on wealth could be notable.
You can read the census report at bit.ly/Censusreport
