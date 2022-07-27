In Perspective this weekend you will find a commentary from Richard Carmona, a former U.S. surgeon general. He writes at length about one of the most troubling lingering consequences of the pandemic over the past two years: the negative impact on teen mental health.
There are some positives though. Because at the same time we received the commentary, we also learned from the U.S. Census Bureau that children are engaging in more extracurricular activities like lessons and sports than they did more than two decades ago.
Unsurprisingly, studies show physical activity can reduce anxiety and stress, and improve mood. In fact, nine out of 10 teens agree regular physical activity improves their overall mental health.
This information feels very important right now.
“A Child’s Day: Historical Tables and Figures” tracks children’s involvement in extracurricular activities by gender and poverty levels from 1998 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Extracurricular activities are associated with a range of positive outcomes for children and adolescents including higher academic performance, more positive academic perspectives and higher academic aspirations.
“Research has shown that participating in such activities can help develop social skills, boost self-esteem and resiliency and lower levels of risky behaviors. Additionally, researchers found that more involvement in those activities give youth a chance to develop social skills and discover their own interests,” the U.S. Census wrote in its overview.
Here are some of the key findings:
— The proportion of boys and girls playing on a sports team increased between 1998 and 2020, despite some fluctuations during that period. For example, 44% of boys were on a sports team in 2020 compared with 41% in 1998.
— Sports have consistently been a more popular activity among boys than girls. In 2020, 44% of boys participated in sports-related activities while about one-third (35%) of girls did so. The pattern was similar in 1998, when 41% of boys played sports compared with 30% of girls.
— In contrast to sports, girls joined clubs in higher proportions than boys. In 2020, 29% of girls and 24% of boys were involved in clubs.
— Girls also participated more often in music, dance, language or other lessons compared to boys.
— By 2020, 37% of girls and 27% of boys took lessons, up for both girls and boys from 33.5% and 24%, respectively, in 1998.
— Throughout more than two decades, however, participation in clubs like the Scouts and religious groups slipped. In 1998, for example, 38% of girls participated in clubs compared to only 29% in 2020.
Here is another important consideration: Club participation decreased among all children regardless of the family income-to-poverty ratio. But participation in sports and lessons only went up among children in families at 200% or higher of the poverty threshold, the Census Bureau reported.
The ratio of family income to poverty is measured by considering a family’s total income and the poverty threshold that corresponds to the family’s size and composition. If a family’s total income is less than the family’s poverty threshold, that family and each of its members are considered to be in poverty.
“Poverty influences children’s involvement in extracurricular activities. Many activities require parental time and financial resources for fees, transportation and equipment,” writes Yeris Mayol-García, a statistician in the Census Bureau’s Fertility and Family Statistics Branch. “Not surprisingly, children in households with more financial resources participated in more activities: 47% of those in households at or over 200% of poverty engaged in sports in 2020, up from 43% in 1998.
There was no statistical change in sports participation between these years among children in households below poverty (23%) or at 100-199% of poverty (about 28%).
Carmona notes that according to the Journal of the American Medical Association only 15% of middle- and high school-age children met the recommended hour of physical activity a day during the past two years.
What we are seeing now is “an acute adolescent mental health crisis is now challenging parents, school administrators and health care professionals across the country,” Carmona writes.
We are fortunate to live in a state where it is easy enough to say, “Go outside for a while and have some fun” or “join a club.”
Seems as though it needs to happen more often. The effects of “playing” and “doing” seem obvious enough to us.
