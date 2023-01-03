Holidays are over. Time to get to work.
The new Legislature gets gaveled into session Wednesday. We expect lawmakers — nearly a third of whom are freshmen — not to dally.
Yes, we understand the learning curve is going to be steep. There are going to be lobbyists pushing agendas hard, trying to sway lawmakers of all stripes to join their camp. Veteran lawmakers need to mentor — not manipulate — this new group.
There is too much at stake for shenanigans.
If Democrats are all fired up about their supermajority, use it wisely. Don’t dismantle. Don’t take aim at things that are working just fine. Don’t feel you have to put your fingerprints on everything.
Our advice is threefold: Listen to constituents. Be effective. And put all Vermonters first.
Candidates running for the Legislature heard — time and again — in the lead-up to the election in November that Vermonters have some serious concerns. The voters made choices. Now it is time to listen to what those voters said, focus on what the state needs, and work together to get results.
We would argue that lawmakers can be easily influenced by bright, shiny social agendas that get headlines and sound bites. We contend that they can get caught up in the “club” and let ego (and reelection hopes) drive them. Like many Vermonters, we get frustrated by the talk about making changes but the willingness after such posturing to watch important decision-making die in committee.
Remember what you heard last summer and fall. The issues facing Vermont right now need answers right now.
Housing. You want young people and families to move to Vermont to live and work? You have to invest in affordable housing. And not just within our downtowns (but that would be a great start). We have to invest in apartments and starter homes. Right now, housing is a nonstarter when it comes to driving the economic engine.
Wages. You have to get wages in line so people living in Vermont don’t need multiple jobs to pay their rent or mortgages. Minimum wage adjustments are a piece of the pie. But the real push needs to be the livable wage. Without making shifts, we cannot attract folks to come to work here.
Day care. We invest plenty in our school districts; however, families are not made up of just parents and school-age children. We have to make it easier for day care and child care centers to operate in Vermont. Forcing a family member to stay home to care for children deprives them of the opportunities they need to contribute to the household and — in many cases — lift their family out of poverty.
Mental health. We need more and better services for dealing with Vermonters living with mental health concerns. The pandemic showed us how acutely our state’s population depends on therapy and services. Without them, we saw an uptick in individuals going unchecked, and in extreme cases becoming disruptive and violent. We need more beds for acute cases, and we need more funding to help Vermonters to cope with challenges.
Addiction. We are seeing more Vermonters abusing substances, and far more dying from overdoses and exposure to fentanyl-laced drugs. Officials who work in public safety will tell you that addiction is one of the underlying issues that threads its way through most emergency calls they respond to. It does not matter if it is police, EMS or the fire department, far too many calls center on drugs and drug-related incidents.
Homelessness. Those crises — mental health and addiction — also are testing communities having to deal with a sharp increase in homeless populations. When state voucher money runs out in March, the demands will — once again — fall back to communities and social service organizations to provide assistance to one of the state’s most vulnerable populations. The problem, especially in cities and larger municipalities, is critical, and without some careful rethinking of policies, and the reallocation of funding, the problem will only worsen.
The focus for lawmakers today — as federal COVID money dries up — needs to be on solving real problems. Without more individuals contributing to our economic engine and our tax base, Vermont will continue to remain stagnant, and be outpaced by other states showing more courage to wrestle some of these issues to the ground.
We do not need long lessons on how things have been run in the past. We do not need agendas being pushed away from the immediate needs. We need answers, and this crop of new blood in the Legislature might just be a big part of the answer toward not governing “the same way.”
