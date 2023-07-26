Despite a recent report suggesting that U.S. consumer confidence shot to its highest level in two years, inflation continues to have an impact on Vermonters’ wallets. The U.S. Federal Reserve is taking bold steps that seem to be finally making a difference. But at what cost to consumers?

The Conference Board, a business research group, noted the consumer confidence index, which measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months, both improved in July. Of all the indexes, economists closely monitor Americans’ spirits because consumer spending accounts for around 70% of U.S. economic activity.

