The last few election cycles, we have been encouraged to see more young people running for public office. While they have not always come out on top, they have been challenging the establishment, whether it has been town governments, school boards or the Legislature.
It’s not one party over another. It is across all stripes and demographics.
Absolutely, we need fresh eyes on issues. We need new ideas toward problem-solving. We need solutions that will get us out from public policy decisions that have us mired in the past, and continue to hold our state back.
Vermont is Exhibit A when it comes to the governing policy of: “This is the way we’ve always done it.” As a result, we have been outpaced every step of the way.
The more young blood willing to step up and offer the antidote, the better.
This week, there was a similar momentum on the global stage. News organizations took note, in part because of the rhetoric being laid at the feet of the world’s leaders by young people, but also because they were actively pushing agendas that offer solutions to some of the globe’s most pressing issues.
But there was an irony: One of the most pressing issues facing young people … is older people.
This was what journalist Matt Sedensky said in his report from the United Nations General Assembly.
“Across the world, societies are seeing the promise and perils of graying lands. Public health improvements, medical advances and declines in poverty have lengthened lives, bolstered workplaces with experienced colleagues and blessed families with grandparents and great-grandparents. At the same time, caregiving and economic crises have expanded with the old outliving their resources and suffering diseases with no cure,” he wrote. “But as leaders stepped to the rostrum this past week and addressed the world in front of the hall’s green marble, few saw the shift worth mentioning. They spoke of ‘new generations,’ of ‘children’ and of ‘youth.’ They decreed listening to young people ‘essential’ and ensuring their educations ‘sacred.’ The old rarely made the cut.”
The population of people 60 and older has surged in recent decades, hovering around 1 billion globally. The U.N. projects it will more than double again in the next three decades. Along the way, the biggest international headlines will inevitably intersect with the oldest among us, just as they do today.
“As war descends, the most vulnerable are caught in crossfire. As global economies reel, those in life’s sunset are left penniless. And as climate change forces some from their homes, the oldest are often left behind,” Sedensky wrote. “And then there is COVID-19, the consuming story of the past 2½ years, whose brutality on the old was unmatched and cast an international light on long-bubbling issues of inadequate care systems and social isolation.”
“While older adults are enmeshed in the crucial issues of our time and often face disproportionate impacts, they are all too often left out,” Lauren Dunning, director of the Center for the Future of Aging at the Milken Institute told the Associated Press. “A focus on one generation without the consideration of other generations impedes the progress of all.”
The graying of the globe has implications.
“The global agenda is already pretty crowded right now,” said Seton Hall University Professor Martin Edwards, who is affiliated with the school’s Center for U.N. and Global Governance Studies. “So much of the discussion about youth is framed of what is our obligation to the next generation. He said, politically, leaders tend to talk about youth “in a sense” — not as a constituency.
Sedensky noted: Some speakers at the U.N. boasted of gains in life expectancy; others noted their commitment to social safety nets for the old; others made fleeting mention of how the old were caught in their countries’ conflicts.
Bolivian President Luis Arce, who devoted a section of his speech at the General Assembly to older people, said, “We are concerned about the focus on future generations without taking into account all the work older adults, older generations have done. … Show solidarity with those who have built our nations.”
Closer to home, since the pandemic, we have seen more families across Vermont start to live in multi-generational households again. Part of that has been a housing issue; but it also has been an affordability issue.
There is nothing easy about the tangled web of challenges we face right now. But we believe it is important, with history at our backs, and the lessons learned, that the best hope for solutions to our problems — including how to best care for our aging population here in Vermont — rests with the young leaders of today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.