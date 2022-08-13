Vermonters have been giving candidates running for public office an earful as of late. They have been, without hesitation, talking about such pressing issues as the cost of health care, day care, building the workforce across the state, taxes and the general rising cost of living.
Moving to the state to work and live is being prohibited by one overarching problem: There is very little affordable housing in Vermont.
That was reiterated — once again — by the latest Out of Reach report.
A news release issued by the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition reveals just how critical the problem has become.
According to the report, released last week by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, in order to afford a modest, two-bedroom apartment at the Fair Market Rent in Vermont, renters need to earn $23.40 per hour, or $48,664 annually. That is considered Vermont’s Housing Wage.
The report highlights the gap between what renters earn and what it costs to afford to rent at fair market value. In Vermont, the average renter earns $16.47 per hour, which is nearly $7 less than the housing wage for a modest two bedroom. This average renter can afford to pay $856 a month for their housing costs, while the average statewide Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom is $1,217.
Additional findings from Out of Reach for Vermont:
— The 2022 national Housing Wage is $25.92 for a two-bedroom, an increase from 2021’s national Housing Wage of $24.90.
— Nationally, one in four renter households have extremely low incomes, making most market rate units out of reach.
— Vermont has the 19th highest Housing Wage in the nation for renters.
— The housing wage in the greater metropolitan area of Burlington is $28.85, a full $5.45 above the state average.
— Someone with a disability living on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in Vermont can only afford $268 a month, leaving them $949 short for a two-bedroom rental at Fair Market Rent and $697 short for a one-bedroom rental.
“We’re all hearing stories from friends and relatives about the skyrocketing costs of for sale homes and rental apartments being snapped up within minutes of being listed,” said Michelle Kersey, chair of the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition Steering Committee. “And the impact on Vermont’s economy is evident — restaurants, retailers and local businesses are struggling to hire staff because potential employees can’t find suitable housing close to work.”
According to the release, the state’s nonmetropolitan areas have a combined housing wage of $19.93. While this falls below the state’s average, it ranks as the ninth highest nonmetropolitan housing wage across the nation.
“Every Vermonter deserves a safe, decent and affordable place to call home, yet for too many Vermont renters finding an apartment that they can afford has become an impossible task,” Sen. Patrick Leahy was quoted as saying. “The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s Out of Reach Report shows us once again how the average wage of Vermont’s renters has not kept pace with rent increases. As dhair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I am committed to doubling down on our investments in housing to close the gap between what renters can afford and the cost of a home. For our state to thrive, everyone must have a place to live.”
The federal minimum wage has remained stagnant at $7.25 since 2009, despite the rising costs of housing nationally. In stark contrast, the national Housing Wage in 2022 is $25.92 for a two-bedroom home, or $21.25 for a one-bedroom home. The Housing Wage varies by state and metropolitan area, but in no state can a full-time minimum wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home — even in states where the minimum wage has been set above the federal standard.
Vermont’s minimum wage has increased annually during the last several years, but it has not done enough to address housing affordability. At Vermont’s minimum wage of $12.55, an individual must work 59 hours per week, or the equivalent of 1.5 full-time jobs, to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment, and 75 hours per week, or 1.9 full-time jobs, to afford a two-bedroom rental.
This is a crisis, and one that needs hard decisions about the future of our state. The next few months will hopefully help us all see what candidates and leaders across Vermont see as solutions.
You can visit www.nlihc.org/oor or www.nlihc.org/oor/state/vt to read the complete report.
