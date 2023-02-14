Last week was the State of the Union address. Vermont lawmakers are taking up stacks of proposed legislation. Town Meeting Day is a few weeks away, and the local campaign push is on. The long-term validity of libraries is on the table, along with hunting and trapping rights, and bitter debates about school and municipal budgets, declarations of inclusion. Throw in untangling homelessness and the state's housing crisis, climate action and a proposed heat standard and you have an amalgam of a heady news cycle.

Yet we are oddly fixated by what's up there. We don't mean universal questions, but rather, high-altitude balloons floating overhead, allegedly collecting data and communications. Most theories are that they are spy balloons from China or elsewhere. But the narrative — online, of course — has taken on a life of its own, for better or worse.

