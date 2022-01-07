Discussions about how to address climate change have been ramping up along with the yearly temperature highs. Depending on the source, these discussions are too late to head off catastrophe, are occurring at a crucial juncture or are totally unnecessary.
The “unnecessary” camp is largely populated by fossil fuel industry representatives, or those who have bought into the misinformation campaign foisted on the public.
For decades, the oil industry has known about the problems petroleum-based energy causes. It’s well-documented Exxon’s own scientists were warning leadership at the company about the potential for a dire climate forecast as far back as 1981. Even as Exxon scientists were raising internal alarms, the company was pushing out propaganda declaring that greater use of oil might instead be good for the Earth.
To their credit, the fossil fuel industry quickly realized they’d need to put money into addressing the problem. Unfortunately, they confronted the problem by pouring funds into the campaigns of politicians who would go to bat for them. They not only lubricated the wheels of the political machine, they also invested substantial money into public relations campaigns of misinformation and misdirection.
Regardless of where people stand on the science behind climate change, we should all be able to agree the oil industry has substantially increased its wealth since 1981 and the leadership’s wealth has risen astronomically.
It’s still possible the oil industry will face a reckoning like the tobacco industry did (although tobacco companies are still raking in profits in part due to e-cigarettes). Unlike tobacco, petroleum products aren’t a luxury for most. They’re addictive in their own way: necessity.
There are similarities though. First, some of the top lobbyists who for years pushed disinformation on behalf of big tobacco are today plying their trade for the fossil fuel industry. Second, just like tobacco’s e-cigarettes — and a range of other financial ventures — the oil industry isn’t putting all their eggs in one basket. In fact, fuel and energy products aren’t even their main basket.
According to a 2020 National Public Radio report, the oil industry makes more than $400 billion per year manufacturing plastic products which use petroleum for their creation. Beyond Exxon, companies like Dow and DuPont also are pulling in these profits and even as electric vehicle adoption increases, oil companies are doing just fine.
That’s evident by the dozen or so new petrochemicals plants either being built or planned in the Northeast alone, including Shell’s $6 billion complex slated for completion this year in Pennsylvania. It’s estimated the plant will produce more than a million tons of plastic pellets per year, which will be used to make everything from disposable drink containers to electric vehicle parts.
Logically, even if one were to take into account the world’s population continues to grow, creating this much new plastic proves that the tale we’ve been told about recycling isn’t true. In fact, the majority of plastic waste is just that — waste.
In the past week, we ran an obituary for the oldest known World War II veteran (and possibly the oldest man in America) Lawrence Brooks, who died at the age of 112. Plastic was invented in 1907 — just a few years before Mr. Brooks was born. There’s a chance there was less plastic in the world’s oceans during his birth than there is in your body right now. Microplastics have been found in the ice of the poles and have turned up in major organs of the human body.
Like oil, plastics have worked their way into our lives to become nearly indispensable. While it’s unlikely we can do away with them completely in the foreseeable future, we can and should hold those responsible accountable for knowingly misleading the public. The petrochemical companies have tried to make their products, which are designed to be trash, our problem.
To this day, the industry is behind the “Keep America Beautiful” campaign. The famous commercial with the crying Indigenous American was also their creation (the actor was Italian by the way). It’s taken time to get into this hole — just over one World War II vet’s long lifetime — but we need to dig out fast.
For starters, we can take actions like France did at the start of the year when the country put a ban on markets selling fresh fruits and vegetables, among other products, wrapped in plastics. When we have a choice, we can choose glass or aluminum containers that are infinitely recyclable unlike plastic.
We can be conscious of our choices and the propaganda pushed by an industry solidly ignoring the damage they’re doing to current and future generations. We can work to leave this planet better than we found it.
