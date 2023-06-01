In other corners of the world, Pride month has started off with protests and harassment. Here in Vermont, we are hoping that such intolerance can't find a place to settle in.

Outrage over drag show story times and a devotional given by a drag queen at the recent opening of a legislative workday certainly suggest a fresh disdain for the LGBTQ+ community in the state. Fortunately, most of that ignorance and nonsense has been shouted down by advocates. Vermont should continue to be proud of the strides it has made, notably in electing LGBTQ+ candidates, and continuing to show support for gay rights.

