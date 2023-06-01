In other corners of the world, Pride month has started off with protests and harassment. Here in Vermont, we are hoping that such intolerance can't find a place to settle in.
Outrage over drag show story times and a devotional given by a drag queen at the recent opening of a legislative workday certainly suggest a fresh disdain for the LGBTQ+ community in the state. Fortunately, most of that ignorance and nonsense has been shouted down by advocates. Vermont should continue to be proud of the strides it has made, notably in electing LGBTQ+ candidates, and continuing to show support for gay rights.
Outside Vermont, there also have been pushes made to prohibit gender-affirming care. Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is providing gender-affirming care at all 15 of its health centers in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. In fact, it has a fund to help provide these services to those who seek this care.
Nationwide, events have been disrupted. “What we’re seeing right now is probably the worst that it’s been since the early days, in terms of the demonization of our communities,” said Jay W. Walker, one of the co-founders of the Reclaim Pride Coalition, a New York City-based group.
We hope that Vermonters will turn out to celebrate boldly and safely.
Some background: June has been an important month for the LGBTQ+ rights movement since New York City's first Pride march — then dubbed the “Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day” march — on June 28, 1970. That event marked an act of defiance from the year before, a 1969 uprising at New York City's Stonewall Inn. After a police raid at the gay bar, a crowd partly led by trans women of color channeled their anger to confront authorities.
For more than a half-century, the annual marches have been an opportunity to demand action on specific issues such as the AIDS epidemic and same-sex marriage while also serving as a public celebration.
Many of the nation’s largest cities — including New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Denver and Minneapolis — hold their main marches on the last weekend of June, while some cities host their events throughout the month or even at other times of the year.
Along with the marches, Pride organizers fill the month of June with events ranging from readings and performances to parties and street festivals. Communities around Vermont are doing the same.
Pride parades had plenty to celebrate in recent years, such as in 2015, when the U.S. Supreme Court recognized same-sex marriage in the Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
The Associated Press noted that the last several years have been more difficult; Pride events were restricted during the pandemic, and when they returned to in-person last year, it was with a sense of urgency, given the rise of hateful rhetoric and anti-LGBTQ legislative action.
As we noted, nationwide, at least 18 states have put restrictions or bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors, and transgender athletes are facing restrictions at schools in at least 20 states. Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country this year.
“This is a year where sentiment is going to revolve around resistance and about finding strength and community and centering our joy and our right to exist and our right to be here,” Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director and senior counsel for the Human Rights Campaign organization, told the AP.
LGBTQ+ communities need to “commit ourselves to continued resistance against the forces that are trying to prevent us from being our full, joyful, happy, thriving selves. ... And band together and fight back against the very oppressive forces that are coming for us,” Oakley told reporters.
Which is why, among other Pride celebrations, there will be a somewhat pointed one this weekend in Florida. Tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ people are flocking to central Florida to visit theme parks, including Walt Disney World, for Gay Days — a longstanding tradition dating back to 1991. But the message has been made stronger this year.
Even though Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers have championed a slew of anti-LGBTQ+ laws — spurring the most prominent gay rights group in the U.S. and other civil rights organizations to issue warnings that the Sunshine State may no longer be safe — Gay Days organizers are encouraging visitors from around the world to come to one of Florida's largest gay and lesbian celebrations.
There very well could be strength in numbers. They say a large turnout will send a message that LGBTQ+ people aren't going away in Florida, which is continually one of the most popular states for tourists to visit. They are expecting upwards of 150,000 or more visitors, according to Joseph Clark, CEO of Gay Days Inc.
“Right now is not the time to run. It’s not the time to go away,” Clark said. “It’s time to show we are here, we are queer and we aren’t going anywhere.”
There also has been hostile pushback following Target’s announcement last week that it removed products and relocated Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South. Bud Light is still dealing with fallout from its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who in April posted a picture on Instagram of a beer can with her face on it. The company is facing boycotts and threats.
What we hope is that all of this awareness actually demonstrates what Derek Mize, a gay attorney who lives in an Atlanta suburb with his husband and two children, called “the last breaths of a dying prejudice.”
We should all be proud of Pride. No one should keep communities down.
