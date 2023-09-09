It’s been a wicked summer. We’ve had a little bit of everything, and a lot that everything provides anxiety.
In more recent years, the pandemic was an obvious cause of our nation’s rising anxiety rates. This year, especially in Vermont, it has been the economy and the weather.
According to recent data, the percentage of American adults suffering from moderate-to-severe anxiety increased from 18.1% pre-pandemic to 25.3% within a few months after the pandemic began, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Now, after the height of the pandemic, a recent American Psychiatric Association poll has found that Americans report they are still really anxious.
The following factor as current sources of their anxiety: personal finances (64%); the uncertainty of 2023 (55%); their physical health (49%); their mental health (41%); relationships with friends and family (31%); job security (27%); romantic relationships (26%) keeping their New Year’s resolution (24%); and traveling (21%). In Vermont, just add a hard rain to any given day, and anxiety is through the roof.
Unfortunately, many anxiety sufferers are left to deal with these fears on their own. That is a concern to mental health advocates as well as state leaders.
According to a recent joint study conducted by health policy research company KFF and media outlet CNN, while 30% of adults younger than 30 report receiving mental health services within the past year, another 47% claim they are unable to access the mental health services or medication they thought they might need.
September is also National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time when we can focus on helping ourselves and others to navigate stressors and difficulties, and recognize the warning signs that someone is in crisis.
In 2022, there were 127 suicide deaths among Vermont residents. This is a slight decrease from 2021.
This week, Gov. Phil Scott, in concert with mental health professionals, urged Vermonters to check in on themselves and on others, and to learn about the many mental health supports and resources available throughout the state.
“It’s so important to make sure Vermonters are aware of the mental health resources available to them, as many are still overcoming the hardships caused by this summer’s flooding. For those who are struggling, there are people who want to help you.
“It’s OK to not be OK, and there’s no shame in asking for help,” said Scott in a prepared statement. “I know firsthand how independent Vermonters are by nature — many don’t want to ask for help, even when they need it. They don’t want to burden anyone else — but it’s not a burden.”
He went on to say, “We also know Vermonters want to help each other out, they’ve proven it time and time again. I’ve heard directly from people with those stories during the past few weeks, people I wouldn’t have guessed were struggling — they hide it well. And this is why it’s so important for people to check in on their neighbors and loved ones. Ask them how they’re doing. Ask them if they need help with anything and be willing to lend a hand if you can. Because again, you never know what someone might be going through until you ask.”
That is an important message for all Vermonters, but specifically to those individuals who have been victims of, or face hardships, as a result of the summer’s extreme weather events.
“We do not need to face our challenges alone. It’s important to recognize that it’s OK not to be okay, and seeking help is a brave step on the journey of healing,” said Department of Mental Health Deputy Commissioner Alison Krompf in the same news release. “Our individual stories have the power to offer valuable insights and inspiration to others. By listening and sharing our experiences we can start to make it easier to ask for help and get help when we need it.”
No one is immune from personal struggle.
“We see and hear it all. You may feel like your problem isn’t a big deal compared to what others are going through, or that nobody will understand it, or you’ll be judged, or the person on the other end of the phone doesn’t really care, and they’re just doing it for a paycheck. Your problem is a big deal. We will listen to you and truly hear you, without judgment. And we care. Nobody does this work for the paycheck. You can’t do this work unless you care deeply. And we will not hang up on you or tell you your time is up. You are not alone,” said Alicia Webb, the 988 Lifeline Program Manager.
People in Vermont are encouraged to take the time to tap into the many state- and community-based services to support their mental and emotional health.
Stress management needs our attention. Be certain to prioritize it in your daily life.
Anyone struggling with significant anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges is encouraged to call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for 24/7 access to free, confidential support provided by trained professionals. You can also text “VT” to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line. Trained counselors are available 24/7.