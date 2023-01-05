There has probably been no better time to take a class in civics. There are just so many things to talk about and to consider.
Outgoing Secretary of State Jim Condos, who has been in that post 12 of his 35 years of public service, released a commentary this week in which he recapped his proudest accomplishments.
Condos writes, “We have ensured accessible, free, fair and secure election processes while protecting and expanding Vermonters constitutional right to vote through: same-day registration; automatic voter registration; online voter registration; ADA accessible voting; enhanced cyber security; universal vote-by-mail; ballot drop boxes and ballot curing.”
He also pointed to the ways in which his office “(led) through pro-voter policies that resulted in record shattering voter turnout, for both early and total voting, in the 2022 Midterm and 2020 Presidential elections.”
Condos goes on: “I was privileged to testify before Congress on voting and election cybersecurity and bring Vermont’s approaches to the national stage. During my time as secretary of state, Vermont’s models for elections, professional regulation, business registration, and archives (and) records management were nationally acclaimed as among the best in the country and an example for other states to follow.”
Those were all solid steps — reforms, if you will — that reshaped and improved our democratic process in Vermont.
We would argue the reform needs to be broader.
Across the state line this week, New Hampshire Democrats asked the national party not to “punish” them while overhauling its 2024 presidential primary calendar, arguing that implementing the proposed shakeup may amount to a “poison pill” against their state’s traditional role as among the first to vote.
According to The Associated Press, in a letter to the Democratic National Committee’s rulemaking arm, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley noted that state law mandates that New Hampshire hold the nation’s first presidential primary. He said changing it would require the support of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and GOP members of the state Legislature, who oppose doing so.
The DNC rules committee has also asked states now set to be among the first five voting in its primary to show progress toward expanding access to the ballot box through efforts like easing early voting rules. Buckley said New Hampshire Republicans have also opposed doing that and called it “another area where the DNC’s requirements serve as nothing more than a seemingly deliberate poison pill for New Hampshire’s primary.”
It threatens to upend a longstanding tradition. (We would say, “Good.”)
We won’t go so far as to suggest tossing the U.S. Constitution. But we would contend, that because of modern election cycles, there ought to be some consideration given toward our election process.
While we certainly don’t want to be leaning in the direction of a parliamentarian government, a far more abbreviated “campaign” would not be the end of the world. We’d at least settle for an acceptable reprieve between election cycles.
That being said, we need to continue making strides to even more campaign finance reform. The more we can level the playing field, the fairer the fight. Every election cycle, questions emerge, and claims of unfairness and violations choke the process and make campaigns more about paid-for gloss than actual substance. But then how would companies, groups and individuals “influence” candidates? (The answer is: They would find a way.)
In this space, we have called for a change in term limits. Specifically, we feel Vermont’s governor ought to be a four-year term, rather than two years. But that change would affect the dynamics of our biennium legislative cycle. Two years feels like a year to govern and a year to campaign for reelection. We contend that specific course correction come with less frequency. At the federal level, sure, U.S. senators might be sitting a bit too long each term; and Supreme Court justices really don’t need such ordination. Nothing lasts (well) forever.
Here in Vermont, we are fortunate to have a multiparty system. But — as recent elections show us (and this week demonstrates acutely) — a two-party system doesn’t work well except for creating ineffectiveness and gridlock. What a great way to govern. Stall, scream, posture, win at all costs.
Then there is the Electoral College. OK, we’ll say it outright: That needs to go altogether. We need a smarter, more full-proof way to elect the president of our nation. Maybe we could use a vote count?
Crazy talk. Besides, the theater surrounding all of these issues — from whose primary is first to who chooses a president — should be entertaining and treated with disdain.
Ask the students studying U.S. civics: What could possibly go wrong?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.