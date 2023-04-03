Being a public officials means just that. If elected (or appointed) to a town position, there’s a certain obligation that comes with holding the post. First and foremost, it requires access.
There are laws on the books designed to keep public bodies true to a process that involves public participation. The Open Meeting Law in Vermont requires public meetings must be warned in advance of a meeting; those warnings need to be posted publicly; the meeting itself needs to be held in public; there needs to be time allotted for the public to ask questions or make statements; and the minutes of those meetings also need to be posted and archived for review from the public. There are a few exceptions for executive sessions, but there is a clear process that needs to be followed there, as well.
Not every interaction with the town is during a meeting. In fact, many interactions with a community start with the municipal clerk. They are the traffic controllers for whom the best person is for someone in the public to discuss a town issue. While a public interaction might end up as a topic of a warned meeting, it likely is vetted before that point by town officials or staff.
There are laws on the books that do not allow for harassment or bullying — of anyone. The public is expected to conduct itself with a level of respect and decorum when raising issues with town officials. (Truth be told, we should all strive to be civil no matter where we are out in the world.) But there are individuals who, for myriad reasons, have become embolden in recent years to use their impatience and intolerance to elbow their way through life. They act out. They are intimidating. They are sometimes irrational, and — far too often — they become menacing and threatening. Go too far, you get to see a judge.
We all have seen or encountered it. In our newsroom, we are seeing more trends of individuals “making a scene” in public — be it during a public meeting or in a public space like a town office. Many of these incidents have ramped up into escalations that have left public officials feeling vulnerable or unsafe.
The latest example is in Mendon, where officials there have closed the town office, citing safety concerns. Since March 20, you can only conduct town business in Mendon by appointment only.
A notice, posted to mendonvt.gov states the safety and well-being of the town’s staff and volunteers is a priority:
“It is our goal to provide a work environment free from harassment, vulgar language, insults and threats, while continuing to provide excellent customer service to our residents, taxpayers, researchers and visitors,” it reads. “The Town is frequently encountering person(s) coming into the office who are very disruptive, with tirades sometimes lasting as long as 30 to 45 minutes, and occasionally coming into the office twice in the same day. These persons(s) involved are using profanity, yelling, making false accusations and derogatory remarks against office staff and community members.”
According to reporting by journalist Keith Whitcomb, the note explains that the public can’t legally be barred from the town office while it’s open, and that according to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, there’s no law preventing a person from speaking in a public space.
“The Town cannot ban an individual(s) from entering the building, therefore, the only way to combat the verbal assaults is to close the office completely, allowing entry by appointment only — as was the case during the COVID pandemic,” the note states.
Limited access is problematic for a host of reasons. You can’t shut the public out of town business. But you can install safety measures. You can enforce state and local policies and laws. You can seek Violation of Protection Orders and other court-appointed safeguards.
You can’t deny citizens access to their town and its taxpayer-paid resources. If the town office is operated by appointment, how many people can be inside at one time? What about lengthy title searches? Who decides who can and cannot come inside? What is the criteria for those decisions? Customer service often deals with cranky or incensed individuals. What if a “trouble-makers” wants an appointment? The town is setting itself up for trouble.
Yes, COVID closed the offices to keep a virus from being spread. Ill-will and complaints require a space inside a town office. Incivility and harassment do not, however, the town — any town — needs to be able to function as seamlessly as possible. That hinges on access.
To do what we do, we also depend on access in order to be able to provide information. We will always defend it. In this case, we hope Mendon quickly comes to a resolution that does not further exclude the public, when clearly there are issues before the community that need addressing. Publicly.
Editor’s note: We have to offer up some clarification to the editorial in the Weekender titled, “Sticky situation.” Apparently, our April Fools’ Day prank was a bit too believable (which we still find a bit hard to believe). There were a lot of confused phone calls around the state, plenty of Googling, and even a few on-air discussions by radio DJs about the topic over the weekend. Suffice it to say, as far as we know, international relations with Quebec (and Canada as a whole) are fine, and the Canadian government never sent high-altitude spy balloons over the Northeast to monitor our maple production. The entire editorial is a fiction meant to provide a laugh or light moment in the face of otherwise harsh and sometimes not-so-funny topics of the day (like the one above). We understand no one enjoys being duped. Other than the content itself, we would note that the first letter of each paragraph revealed the joke itself. We will try to be more obvious in our kidding around in the future.
— Steven Pappas, executive editor
