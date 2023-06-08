This week, we joined the ranks of other news outlets across the state, and the nation, that have closed online comments to articles, commentaries and letters to the editor on our websites.
Since the mid 2000s, the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus have allowed for online comments. For a period of years, when the newspapers had a digital service department that would monitor content, it was not unusual for articles to have several comments each. When Facebook came on the scene, however, that became its own arena for ideas, and a unique way to share content and comments. Then Twitter piled on with its way of doing the same. Across Vermont, the popularity of Front Porch Forum also became a place where individuals could share opinions with a broader audience.
What we have witnessed over time has been the rise of the bully and the rampant inappropriate commenting and aggressive attacks made against commenters — many of them totally innocent.
Soon, except for some diehard online newspaper readers, along with a handful of individuals who wandered into the comments section without forewarning, and trolls hellbent on harassing well-intentioned readers and residents, the number of comments on our websites has dwindled.
On the other hand, the number of individuals who have been writing letters to the editor or submitting commentaries has gone up. Yes, the newspaper has some frequent flyers, but the opinion page continues to be a living testament to public opinion, and a place for free expression and free speech. In fact, we remain quite proud of the fact that our editorial pages are filled almost every day with the voices of local commentary and letter writers. (Cap it off with our own editorial cartoonists — Jeff Danziger and Tim Newcomb, and you have a high-traction page that is the envy of many in the newspaper industry.)
We are grateful our readers are so engaged. It is an important part of public discourse, civics and sharing ideas.
The comments section of the websites are no longer a suitable forum.
On Tuesday, after a series of unfortunate events, Executive Editor Steven Pappas, who oversees the content of both newspapers, consulted with the newspapers’ leadership and then made the decision to disable the comments. The comments were turned off that afternoon.
In the meantime, a handful of critics decried the move as a violation of the First Amendment, and accused Pappas and the newspapers of “eliminating particular voices who have the same right as anyone else to speak out,” as one individual emailed.
We are a private business. Our advertisers and our paying readers — in print and online — are our customers. They pay for the privilege of receiving information — news, sports, arts, opinion, advertising and more. They also expect, as part of their subscription, or as part of the advertising transaction, to be treated with respect; to support our business and the community’s viability; to expect a safe place to share information and discuss ideas.
You would not venture into a local store if you knew you were going to be harassed or bullied by someone inside. In fact, you would probably avoid that particular business. The same goes for us. It does not make sense for us to support a service as part of our business that only proves troublesome for others.
We own that part of the problem over the years, as our digital services department went away and we switched platforms under three different owners in a decade, that we have not moderated the comments well. In many cases, it was commenters — most of them under attack or those seeing where a contentious exchange was headed — who self-policed and notified us when things were getting out of hand.
But without question, the biggest problem has been individuals intent on preying upon commenters, and toying with them, provoking them, and then ruthlessly attacking them. In this very space, we have repeatedly called for decorum and civility from our audience.
Even as we banned individuals for inappropriate behavior or comments, they would reappear under another username, and resume where they left off — sometimes even more aggressively.
At least four times in the last year alone (and several times over the decade), personal attacks were made against employees of the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus. Some of them were in response to their roles at the newspapers; in other instances, the attacks were very personal, and designed to embarrass, harass, misinform or smear. We could not keep allowing that to happen.
Other Vermont news outlets had seen similar behavior from its users. They, too, received criticism for not allowing a place for commenters. And yet, their online presence is no longer toxic.
Now, those individuals who want to say something through us are forced to write a letter to the editor — a process that requires a name, an email address and phone number. It requires accountability — something the trolls and bullies see as a wasted step. Being responsible is far less fun when you are forced to put your name and reputation out there for the world to judge. So be it.
We want and invite different points of view. But we need the space for those real discussions to be safe ones.
Frankly, we did get it wrong: We should have pulled the plug a long time ago before so many individuals had their feelings hurt while we were not paying attention to the comments section.