All weekend, the news cycle continued to overwhelm us with apt outrage over Tyre Nichols’ fatal encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tennessee.
The video is disturbing, sickening in its brutality. The five Black officers have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in the Jan. 10 death of Nichols, a 29-year-old skateboarder and FedEx worker. He also was the father to a 4-year-old boy.
The scenario has become far too common. According to The Associated Press, nationwide, police have killed roughly three people per day consistently since 2020, according to academics and advocates for police reform who track such deaths.
“The world is watching us,” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told the AP. “If there is any silver lining to be drawn from this very dark cloud, it’s that perhaps this incident can open a broader conversation about the need for police reform.”
The Nichols’ case is another glaring reminder that efforts to reform policing have failed to prevent more flashpoints in an intractable epidemic of brutality.
In an effort to get out ahead of criticism being leveled at law enforcement, several Vermont police agencies and stakeholders in law enforcement issued statements condemning the action, but — more to the point — used the moment to reiterate steps that have been taken at a local level.
Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley noted, “The agonizing video depicting the vicious beating and subsequent murder of Tyre, by those who took an oath to protect and serve, shocks the conscience and defies everything this profession stands for. … The release of the body worn camera footage will no doubt be met with outrage, disdain, and frustration. … The behavior of those officers charged with Tyre’s murder goes against every principal of the law enforcement profession and is in direct contradiction of the dedication and sacrifice of the vast majority of our law enforcement communities who strive to protect and serve. The Williston Police Department strives each day to build trust, and events such as this is a sobering reminder of how quickly that can be lost. We remain committed to protect and serve and to maintaining a safe and secure community in Williston.”
Acting Burlington Chief of Police Jon Murad wrote in a statement: “The videos showed what courts will likely confirm it to be: murder. It did not look like policing as I know it; it looked like criminality run amok. I condemn it. It sickened me. … In those videos there is nothing of the noble profession to which I and the people with whom I work have dedicated our professional lives. There is nothing of the obligation we have to our neighbors, to keep people safe. There is nothing of the good work that officers perform every day around the country, but particularly here in Burlington, with integrity and compassion. Instead what I saw was egregious and excessive and indefensible.”
Murad included a separate statement breaking down the city’s ongoing efforts to “ensure that such a crime never happens here.” It includes specific processes toward oversight and checks and balances.
Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police issued his own condemnation, stating in part, “These officers failed in their basic humanity, betrayed their oaths and tarnished not only their own badges but those of police officers everywhere. I applaud the authorities in Tennessee for bringing murder charges so quickly because murder is the only way to characterize this terrible attack. … I know I speak for every member of the Vermont State Police, sworn and civilian, in expressing our anger over this incident and our collective call for an end to police brutality and excessive force.”
Birmingham noted that following the murder by police of George Floyd in Minneapolis nearly three years ago, the Vermont State Police “doubled down on its longstanding commitment to fair and impartial policing. Troopers receive extensive training on de-escalating potentially volatile situations. They are required to provide first aid to anyone in medical distress. They must intervene if they witness acts of excessive force committed by fellow troopers. Additionally, VSP is committed to ensuring that victims and community members have access to professional support if they experience harm or face a mental health crisis.”
Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison called on police agencies across the state to fundamentally reexamine themselves and commit to stopping excessive force from occurring in their ranks.
“I call on every police leader to reflect on how we are selecting, training and supervising our officers. If our officers cannot see the humanity in every person they interact with, they do not deserve to wear the badge. Our officers must be capable of self-regulation, compassion and integrity to intervene when they see something wrong,” she stated.
Nationwide, states approved nearly 300 police reform bills after Floyd’s murder, creating civilian oversight of police, more anti-bias training, stricter use-of-force limits and alternatives to arrests in cases involving people with mental illnesses, according to a recent analysis by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland. In a joint statement from the Vermont Criminal Justice Council and the Vermont Police Academy, “There are no excuses for these types of police actions. The officers involved have betrayed their department, their oath of office and brought shame on every law enforcement officer nationwide who works diligently to protect the communities being served.”
The statement goes on to say the Vermont overseers “will continue to engage with community stakeholders in ways that align with our values: protection and preservation of human life, treating all with dignity and assuring accountability for each of us.”
Let’s hope that actions speak louder than words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.