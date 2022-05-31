We're pretty good here in Vermont about being mindful about recycling. It is in our genes. Depression-era residents used to keep everything, from small jars for nails, to the nails themselves after they were retrieved from old boards.
That Yankee ingenuity absolutely comes from the resourcefulness and ability not to waste anything.
This past legislative session, there was a bill proposed to expand the types of beverages covered by the state's bottle redemption program.
The bottle bill was passed in 1972 and established a system that charges consumers a deposit, worth a few cents, when they buy certain beverages. (Every kid growing up on the back roads of Vermont can tell you how important the bottle bill was to their upbringing.)
According to VTDigger, the bill, H.175, would have expanded the types of beverages covered by the law. It would have included water bottles, hard cider and sports drinks. Currently, the law covers only 46% of beverages sold in the state, the VTDigger article states.
The bill was discussed but did not get the traction it needed. Senators voted 17-13 to pass the bill, but it needed 15 votes to clear the 30-member chamber. It is too bad the bottle bill did not get further down the road, because — as we all have learned by now — recycling is an integral part of modern-day living. We may not be saving every jar for nails, but we are certainly, as a society, doing the right thing by recycling glass, cardboard, packaging and plastics.
In early May, the Philadelphia Inquirer took an in-depth look at the plastics waste stream.
According to reporting by journalist Frank Kummer, only 5% to 6% of the 46 million tons of plastic waste generated annually in the U.S. gets recycled, a big dip from the last estimate of nearly 9% just a few years ago. His reporting was based on a new study by two environmental groups focused on creating awareness around plastic pollution.
The report was released the day New Jersey’s ban on single-use carryout bags went into effect, one of the authors of which, Judith Enck, a visiting professor at Bennington College, said would bring near immediate change for New Jersey. (Vermont already had a bag ban in effect.)
“A lot of laws get put into place, and it takes years to see an effect,” Enck told the Inquirer. “You will see literally in the next few months less litter, like bags in trees and on streets, because of the New Jersey plastic bag law. There’s going to be a visible difference.” (That proved true in Vermont.)
Enck should know. She is a former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official and is with Beyond Plastics, a Vermont-based group formed in 2019 seeking to build an “effective anti-plastics movement.” Beyond Plastics paired for the study with The Last Beach Cleanup, a California-based nonprofit formed the same year by Jan Dell, a chemical engineer, to educate the public, according to Kummer's reporting.
“The current 2021 U.S. plastic recycling rate is estimated to be between 5% and 6%,” the report states. “Factoring in additional losses that aren’t measured, such as plastic waste collected under the pretense of ‘recycling’ that are burned, instead, the U.S.’s true plastic recycling rate may be even lower.”
Plastic has become pervasive. Consider that Americans generated about 60 pounds of plastic waste per person in 1980, according to the report. By 2018, that was up to 218 pounds — a 263% total increase.
Enck told the newspaper that paper and cardboard have a recycling rate of about 68%. Metals, such as aluminum cans, and glass, such as bottles, also have much higher rates of recycling than plastics.
So where is a high percentage of our waste coming from these days? Amazon.
In response, last week, at Amazon’s annual meeting, 48% of the company’s shareholders voted in favor of a resolution asking the company to address its growing plastic packaging problem, falling just short of a majority. The resolution was presented by Conrad MacKerron, senior vice president of As You Sow, the nonprofit organization that filed the resolution. The resolution, which called for the company to issue a report on its plastic packaging footprint and commit to reducing that footprint going forward, received the most support of any of the multiple resolutions considered at the meeting, with 181,296,823 votes in favor. You read that right.
The watchdog group Oceana’s most recent report indicated Amazon’s plastic packaging grew by nearly 29% in just one year. The pollution has done significant damage to sea turtles and other ocean animals that often mistake plastic for food
We agree that it’s time for Amazon to be transparent about its plastic packaging and commit to quantifiable and time-bound company-wide goals to reduce it.
In the meantime, Vermonters will continue to recycle and compost with great pride. And we will just hope the bottle bill finds redemption in the next biennium.
