It is deeply troubling when you learn that there have been individuals in history who have silenced their critics by killing them.
“The compulsion to silence others is as old as the urge to speak,” writes Eric Berkowitz in his book, “Dangerous Ideas: A Brief History of Censorship in the West, From the Ancients to Fake News.” He goes on to say, “Dissent disturbs by definition, and those who rattle norms often do so in obnoxious ways. Freedom of expression is one of the West’s most revered rights, but it is also among the most contentious.”
Berkowitz describes the paradox of how censorship violates our rights, but it has always been a “pervasive element of social reality, in the psyches of individuals no less than dictators.”
Berkowitz starts his history with Babylon and, as of its 2021 publishing, ends with Donald Trump. Although, in his afterward, he includes a note pointing to the grave concerns in the contemporary forms of censorship being exploited by Big Tech.
Berkowitz’ next chapter was written for him this week. And this time, the censorship was not criticism, per se, it was based on speaking truth to power through facts and journalism.
Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists who cover the social media platform, the latest battle over what can and cannot be said on the site since billionaire Elon Musk took control of it.
Musk has promised to let free speech reign and has reinstated high-profile accounts that previously broke Twitter’s rules against hateful conduct or harmful misinformation, but also has said he would suppress negativity and hate by depriving some accounts of “freedom of reach.”
According to The Associated Press, accounts of reporters with The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications, went dark Thursday.
The company hasn’t explained to the journalists why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear. But Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to accuse journalists of sharing private information about his whereabouts that he described as “basically assassination coordinates.” He provided no evidence for that claim.
The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data. That also led Twitter to change its rules for all users to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent.
According to the AP report, several of the reporters suspended Thursday night had been writing about the new policy and Musk’s rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident he said affected his family on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
In response, The Washington Post’s executive editor, Sally Buzbee, called for technology reporter Drew Harwell’s Twitter account to be reinstated immediately. The suspension “directly undermines Elon Musk’s claim that he intends to run Twitter as a platform dedicated to free speech,” Buzbee wrote. “Harwell was banished without warning, process or explanation, following the publication of his accurate reporting about Musk.”
According to published accounts, CNN said in a statement that “the impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising.”
“Twitter’s increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses Twitter,” CNN’s statement added. “We have asked Twitter for an explanation, and we will reevaluate our relationship based on that response.”
Matt Binder, of the technology news outlet Mashable, said he was banned Thursday night immediately after sharing a screenshot that O’Sullivan had posted before his own suspension.
The screenshot showed a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department sent earlier Thursday to multiple media outlets, including The Associated Press, about how it was in touch with Musk’s representatives about the alleged stalking incident, but that no crime report had yet been filed.
Binder said a message he received while trying to access his Twitter account showed that his suspension was permanent. But Musk later suggested the penalty would last a week in response to a question about his suspension of former ESPN and MSNBC host Keith Olbermann.
“There is not special treatment for journalists,” Musk said.
According to published reports, the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists, stated: “If confirmed as retaliation for their work, this would be a serious violation of journalists’ right to report the news without fear of reprisal.”
Berkowitz quotes George Orwell in his book’s conclusion: “If liberty means anything, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”
Happy New Year, folks. Enjoy 1984.
