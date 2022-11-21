With the holiday season comes more drivers on our roads. Over 50 million Americans are expected to travel to visit family during Thanksgiving week, many of them embarking on long road trips.
We ask that caution be taken. It has been a deadly year so far on Vermont roads. The latest fatality was late last week, where a juvenile died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 89.
According to the Vermont State Police, as of Nov. 12, there have been 70 crash fatalities on Vermont's roads so far in 2022. There were 62 at this point last year and the 10-year average for this date is 55, the VSP reported.
Nationwide, almost 43,000 people died on roads in 2021, according to reporting by the Associated Press. That was the highest fatality count in the last 16 years and ran 10.5% ahead of 2020, the biggest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started collecting fatality data in 1975.
This week marks the start of above-average road travel. You hear a lot about flying this time of year, but news reports suggest more individuals may be staying closer to home this holiday season, opting to drive to destinations over other modes of transportation.
Statistically speaking, more vehicles mean more opportunities for accidents.
The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, points out that there are already certain bad habits manifesting among U.S. drivers. It's worth the reminder that you need to be extra careful when driving.
The Travelers report finds that more than 35% of car trips involve some type of phone distraction; more than 35% of distracted driving happens over 50 mph; the most distracted drivers are 2.2 times more likely to crash than the least distracted drivers.
“(New statistics) show how risky driving behaviors, such as speeding and texting behind the wheel, accelerated during the pandemic,” said Joan Woodward, president of the Travelers Institute and executive vice president of public policy at Travelers. “(The Every Second Matters report) provides an eye-opening account of the dangers of distraction and arm drivers with important resources for staying safe on the road.”
The guide in the report outlines steps motorists can take to improve their driving habits, including:
Adopt a professional driver’s mindset: Hands on wheel, eyes on road, mind on driving.
Don’t be a distraction: Nearly 80% of drivers make or take calls while driving, so avoid becoming the distraction – don’t call or text employees, family members and friends while they are on the road.
Activate “Do Not Disturb”: Use this setting while driving to silence notifications and avoid distractions.
Speak up: Let risky drivers know of their dangerous behavior and encourage others to do the same when they are passengers in a car.
The National Highway Safety Administration has its own set of tips for the 2022 holiday road travel.
— Designate your driver: In a recent four-year period, more than 800 people died during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend (from Wednesday evening to Monday morning) in accidents involving drivers under the influence of alcohol. Since alcoholic drinks can be an important part of the festivities for many people – especially on the eve of Thanksgiving – plan ahead to designate who will drive home. Or you can opt to use a taxi or rideshare service.
— Be aware of other drivers: Although you are a responsible driver and will not get behind the wheel if you’ve consumed alcohol, not everyone will be as careful. Be aware that other drivers, whether they’ve consumed alcohol or are simply distracted by holiday plans, may act erratically on the road.
— Watch for inclement weather: With a particularly cold and wet winter already blanketing many parts of the country, be aware of driving conditions in the area where you’ll be traveling. If you’re not used to driving in snow – or haven’t done it in some time – check the weather and road conditions frequently. If there’s snow in the forecast, brush up on your winter driving skills and prep your vehicle accordingly. Also, make sure you remove any ice and snow from your vehicle. That includes, not just the windshields, but also the roof, hood, and other areas. That way you will have fewer blind spots and can preserve maximum visibility.
Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, please just be patient. Be at your best when you travel. You want to get to where you need to be safe and sound.
