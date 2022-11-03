It was surprising — and more than a bit disconcerting — to have received a notice from our wire service this week indicating that a backup plan for next week’s election is in place. It had us wondering: What does The Associated Press know that we don’t know?
The AP sent out the notice to its members on Wednesday afternoon. (Both The Times Argus and Rutland Herald are members.)
“(The AP) has spent months preparing for every scenario for the U.S. midterm elections, including preparing a backup website for content delivery should a technical outage necessitate its availability,” the notice states. “We do not expect any service disruptions, but we are prepared for that circumstance. We will notify you of any need to access editorial content on our backup system should functionality be lost due to circumstances beyond our control.”
It concludes, “We are writing ahead of the election to make you aware and to further partner with you in preparing this event that has global interest.”
If anything, the lead-up to the Nov. 8 election is mired in misinformation. (Even at the local level, our newspapers have been accused of bias for and against candidates, smear campaigns, and “creating doubt in the authenticity of Vermont’s election process.”)
The misinformation campaign across the United States has been building for months, “challenging election officials and tech companies while offering another reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are shaping America’s politics,” the AP reported on Thursday.
The claims are fueling the candidacies of election deniers and threatening to further corrode faith in voting and democracy. Many of them can be traced back to 2020, when then-President Donald Trump refused to accept the outcome of the election he lost to Joe Biden and began lying about its results.
The new normal in U.S. elections is two-fold: Create doubt in the process, so, if you lose, you can claim the vote was rigged from the start.
Political misinformation often focuses on immigration, crime, public health, geopolitics, disasters education or mass shootings. This year, it’s mostly about voting, the AP suggests.
“Claims about the security of mail ballots have grown in recent weeks, as have baseless rumors about noncitizens voting. That’s in addition to claims about dead people casting ballots, ballot drop boxes being moved or wild stories about voting machines,” the AP wrote.
Trump, a Republican, attacked the legitimacy of the election even before he lost. He then refused to concede, spreading lies about the election that inspired the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. His contention was rejected in more than 60 court cases and by his own attorney general, William Barr.
Together, these misleading claims about the nation’s electoral system have led some Republicans to say they’re going to hold onto their mail ballots until Election Day — a move that could slow down the count.
According to AP reports, others vow to monitor the polls to prevent cheating, leading to concerns about intimidation and even the possibility of violence at election sites.
Yet critics say the volume of false claims spreading now shows there’s more to be done, such as better enforcement of existing rules or government regulations requiring more aggressive policies. Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos has been leading the charge for safe and fair elections. In fact, his office’s work has made Vermont a model for what states should do in this modern-day election process.
Sure, there are going to be mistakes. Mistakes are expected, which is why there’s a robust system of checks and balances to ensure errors are found and corrected.
But that can be taken out of context. It is easy to speculate about glitchy voting machines or mixed-up ballots.
Right now, among the most common misinformation (besides the preelection spin of “it’s already rigged”) are conspiracy theories about threats foreign and domestic (Russia, China and Iran are at the top of the list); that Elon Musk is going to upend the election by using Twitter to cast doubt — and even alarm — as votes are tallied; that platforms (right-wing and left-wing) will be used as weapons by sending inaccurate texts or emails to suggest threats or manipulation; and in cities, there are concerns over planted election officials misinforming non-English-speaking voters.
None of this is comforting. And maybe the AP is justified in taking the necessary steps for a full-scale collapse of its electronic distribution system for news.
We are going to trust that the work of Condos and others will carry the day, and that voters will use common sense and rational thought in exercising the constitutional right to vote.
