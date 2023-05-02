Two pieces of news released within the last week give us something else to worry about.
New statewide data shows that there has been an increase in accidental overdose deaths from 2021 and 2022. The concern is so great that the state has reissued warnings and support services.
At the same time, U.S. Sen. Peter Welch has introduced legislation to combat the rise of the animal tranquilizer Xylazine, also known as “Tranq.” The bipartisan legislation, The Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality (TRANQ) Research Act, directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology to take steps to enhance understanding of Tranq and other novel synthetic drugs, develop new tests for detection, and establish partnerships with frontline entities like first responders.
“The rise in use of Tranq and other synthetic drugs has had a devastating impact on communities in Vermont and across America. We need to address this crisis now, but we can’t do that without better information,” Welch said in a news release.
Xylazine is a powerful sedative used by veterinarians. Although the tranquilizer is often combined with opioids like fentanyl, it is not an opioid, and so cannot be reversed with Narcan and may reduce its efficacy. Tranq also has gruesome side effects, causing large wounds that will not heal.
Xylazine use has spread rapidly throughout the country. The Drug Enforcement Administration reports skyrocketing detections of xylazine, with growth between 2020 and 2021 of 61% in the Northeast, 198% in the South, 112% in the West, and 7% in the Midwest.
In Vermont, xylazine was reported present in almost 30% of opioids — related accidental and undetermined deaths. Welch said with overdose deaths increasing for the third consecutive year in the state, Vermont’s community of recovery professionals need additional support and resources to understand, treat, and prevent the use of fentanyl, xylazine and other dangerous illicit drugs.
The trend is alarming for Vermonters.
The newly released report from the state Department of Health shows that the number of opioid-related accidental overdose deaths increased by 10% in 2022 (239) over 2021 (217). In 2020, there were 158 opioid-related overdose deaths reported.
Gabapentin and xylazine have emerged as drugs of concern. Gabapentin was involved in 13% of fatal opioid overdoses in 2022 (up from 2% in 2021), and xylazine was involved in 28% of fatal opioid overdoses (up from 13% in 2021). Fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine all remained relatively similar, according to the state data. The percentage of fentanyl involvement in opioid-related death is now 93% in 2022, compared to 94% in 2021.
Of the 243 Vermont residents who died of an opioid overdose in 2022, nearly all were classified as being of accidental or undetermined intent (239, 98%). Four deaths were determined to be suicides.
Most opioid-related deaths involve multiple substances. In 2022, 87% of opioid-related fatal overdoses involved two or more substances, with 25% involving four or more substances. The most common combination of substances among people who died in 2022 was fentanyl and cocaine, which accounted for nearly half (47%) of all opioid-related fatal overdoses. In 2021, fentanyl and prescription opioids (17%) and fentanyl and alcohol (14%) were the second- and third-most common drug combinations, respectively, while fentanyl and xylazine (28%) and cocaine and xylazine (15%) were the second and third most-common combinations in 2022, respectively.
According to the news release announcing the report, “The involvement of multiple substances in overdose cases has also increased. Fentanyl was involved in 93% of these fatal overdoses. The muscle relaxant gabapentin and xylazine, which is only FDA-approved for veterinary use, are contributing factors to overdoses at a rate that has increased by double digits in the past year.”
“Vermonters have been through so much these past several years, and these deaths add to the loss and pain for so many,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine. “So I want anyone who is struggling with opioid use-disorder, as well as their friends, families and others, to know help is available, when and where you need it.”
Levine said this new and comprehensive report adds to the information his agency and state policymakers use to address the ever-evolving and increasingly dangerous landscape of opioid use. Levine noted federal funding, the national opioid settlement funds, and a commitment for action by state. “(We) are now at a place where we can do more, especially to further determine at what points of contact we can reach people in real time to get them the treatment services they need,” he said.
We praise Welch, his colleagues in Congress, and our state leaders for taking bold steps toward combatting these disturbing trends. We are losing too many of our family, friends and neighbors to overdose. Providing help and support will go a long way toward working out this problem together.
If you find yourself struggling, or you have a family member or friend who needs support, you can get help at VTHelplink.org or call 802-565-LINK (or toll-free 833-565-LINK). You can learn more about opioid-use disorder, prevention, treatment and how to prevent an overdose at healthvermont.gov/KnowOD online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.