Recently, Michael Leichliter, the superintendent of Schools at Harwood Unified Union School District, testified before the House Committee on Education on restricting the use of restraints and seclusion in schools, or House Bill 409.
The bill would prohibit seclusions entirely and ban restraint that is “life-threatening, restricts breathing or restricts blood flow, including prone and supine restraint.” It does not appear it will be addressed further in this legislative session, however.
Leichliter outlined how, after concerns were raised within the school district, steps had been taken. (The issues were raised prior to his starting as superintendent last July 1.) The complaints centered on the use of restraint and seclusion in the school district in general and at Brookside Primary School in particular. “In addition to concerns raised about the general use of restraint and seclusion, it was noted that the use of prone restraint was particularly troubling based upon the safety concerns with prone restraint that gained national attention in 2020 with the death of George Floyd,” he testified.
It was noted that Harwood’s data from the 2017-18 school year submitted by the school district to the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Civil Rights indicates that the frequency of restraints, in general, in the school district was well above the state average.
“While prone restraints represents a very small number of that overall total, it was still of concern to many in our community,” he noted.
VTDigger reported last week that Vermont students have been subject to restraint or seclusion — meaning forcible immobilization or isolation — at least 125 times this school year so far, according to data it collected from the state Agency of Education.
The online news organization reported that the data “is intended to represent the most serious instances of restraint and seclusion in schools: incidents that lasted longer than half an hour, caused serious injuries or broke state rules.”
In Harwood’s case, the district took bold steps to address the concerns.
“It is our belief that moving away from prone and supine restraints as well as the use of seclusion reflects a more current, comprehensive understanding of student behavior and our commitment to a more compassionate, appropriate way to support our students,” he testified, adding that he imposed a districtwide moratorium on the use of prone/supine restraint effective with the start of this school year. In addition, policies and alternative approaches were developed by school leaders across the district.
The issue of student safety and restraint is a common point of discussion for school boards, as much attention has been placed on violent behavior. Harwood is taking the right steps to make corrections. We are grateful, too, that lawmakers have been looking at legislation aimed at making schools safer through the provisions of H.B.409. But is a wholesale ban required?
The Waterbury Roundabout recently published a commentary by Guy Stephens, founder and executive director of the Maryland-based nonprofit Alliance Against Seclusion and Restraint. He says: “Yes.”
“Prone restraint is potentially deadly force and should never be used in a school anywhere,” Stephens wrote. “In fact, the use of any physical restraint should be quite rare. Federal guidance says that physical restraint should only be used in a crisis when all other options have failed, and it is needed to prevent imminent serious physical harm to the student or someone else.”
He argued that “seclusion is forcing a child ... into a small room or area against their will and not letting them leave. This practice is extremely traumatizing and never an appropriate intervention. There are far better ways to support children and staff when a child is in crisis. Many states have banned the practice.”
Rule 4500, the current statewide policy, states that seclusion can be used if physical restraint is contraindicated. To Stephens’ thinking, “(t)his does not say seclusion has to be used, only that it can be used. ... The truth is physical restraint should be contraindicated for all children, as it is potentially deadly force that can result in serious trauma (PTSD), injury, and even death.”
He also points out a student likely needs to be restrained in order to move them to another area. “(S)eclusion is the involuntary confinement of a student to a room or area that they are prevented from leaving. Seclusion is only ever intended to be used in potentially life-threatening situations. How do you get someone to a seclusion room? Most often, they are restrained and forced into the seclusion room. … Seclusion is not a kinder or gentler approach. In fact, seclusion is arguably more psychologically harmful to children than restraint.”
Stephens said he fears that school boards will look at Rule 4500 and conclude that seclusion still is an option and should not be ruled out. Others ask: Are deescalation techniques close to being enough?
These are strange days. Policymakers need to be mindful of all options, especially when it comes to children in schools. We hope the ensuing conversation provides the clarification necessary for next steps toward safer schools for everyone working and learning in them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.