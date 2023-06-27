Living in Vermont, we often hear two narratives. One focuses on the “graying of Vermont,” or the aging population of the state, and the demands that demographic has on services and policy. The other is about net migration, or the ratio of people from Vermont who leave the state as opposed to individuals from other states moving to Vermont.
Both of those conversations are discussed regularly among state and local leaders.
In recent months, there has been another conversation that has dominated the others: our housing crisis. That has led to state and local leaders wondering how to alleviate the pinch in affordable housing and, conversely, the implications the housing crisis is having on the state’s homeless population.
A new census report would suggest that Vermont, as a rural state, also faces a growing population of individuals with disabilities who require services — sometimes very specific ones.
The data does not break down the information by state, however, it is obvious based on the trends that the same challenges must be applied here. In turn, policymakers and lawmakers across Vermont need to be mindful of what is happening to this segment of our population.
The census report notes that “where people live may impact their ability to access health care services and for those with disabilities or who require specialized care that entails more frequent attention and medical visits, location can play an even more significant role.”
According to a news release from the U.S. Census Bureau this week, “It is important to understand how regional and urban/rural differences in disability contribute to the unique challenge of addressing health disparities in the United States. Identifying where people with disabilities are concentrated can help inform where there may be shortages of specialized providers or limited transportation options.
Examining disability rates across geography reveals notable differences between urban and rural areas, and regions.”
The updated information, released in 2021, shows nearly 42.5 million people (13%) among the civilian non-institutionalized population in the United States had a disability, according to the American Community Survey.
The ACS considers people to have a disability if they have difficulty with one or more of the following: seeing; hearing; concentrating or remembering (ages 5 and older); walking or climbing stairs (ages 5 and older); dressing or bathing (ages 5 and older); doing errands alone such as buying groceries or going to the doctor (ages 15 and older).
The criteria do not break out individuals suffering from mental illness or substance abuse and addiction, nor does it break out veterans. That is not to say, however, that based on the above criteria they are not included.
According to the report, in 2021, the U.S. population was primarily urban, with 80.2% living in urban areas; 12.6% of them reported a disability in 2021. Rural residents — less than 20% of the U.S. population — were more likely (14.7%) than their urban counterparts to experience disability.
The report notes: “Rural communities may be more geographically isolated and typically have more limited transportation and access to clinics and hospitals than urban areas. As a result, coordination of care for those with disabilities may be more difficult for rural residents due to these geographic and transportation barriers.”
That certainly has been part of the narrative in Vermont when it comes to serving underserved and vulnerable populations. But it is also just a hard truth: It is not easy to get from here to there, especially if “there” requires public transportation, or is far afield.
Regional disability rates may differ for a variety of reasons. For example, disability is often associated with age, so regions that contain states with a higher proportion of the population age 65 and older may be more likely to report higher rates of disability.
In 2021, the South had the nation’s highest rates of disability (13.8%), followed by the Midwest (13.1%), the Northeast (12.3%), and the West (12.1%)
The report also confirmed that geographic disparities in disability rates may reflect differences in the age distribution of the population in urban and rural areas and across regions. Rural areas had an older population than urban areas in 2021: 19.9% of rural residents were age 65 and older, compared with 16%of urban residents. Differences in age composition do not always explain regional disparities in disability rates. Although the South had the highest disability rate in 2021, for example, the share of the population age 65 and older was no higher in the South (16.6%) than in the Northeast (17.7%) and the Midwest (17.1%).
The data showed that disability rates on average were higher in rural areas than in urban areas, which may provide insight into differences in disability by region. Regions with more rural residents were expected to have higher disability rates since people living in rural areas had higher disability rates than those in urban areas.
As we continue our conversations about Vermont’s challenges, we must not overlook another of our most vulnerable populations: our disabled family, neighbors and friends.