Living in Vermont, we often hear two narratives. One focuses on the “graying of Vermont,” or the aging population of the state, and the demands that demographic has on services and policy. The other is about net migration, or the ratio of people from Vermont who leave the state as opposed to individuals from other states moving to Vermont.

Both of those conversations are discussed regularly among state and local leaders.

