We don’t like to talk about homeless people living in our communities. That’s our first mistake. Then, we make assumptions that we know why someone is homeless. That’s our second mistake. The third mistake is our neglect. The fourth mistake is perpetuating stigma. In fact, we keep making mistakes when it comes to our state’s homeless. And on, and on we go.

The solution most individuals prefer is avoidance when it comes to our homeless population. Desperately, from our vantage of privilege, it needs to be someone else’s issue.

