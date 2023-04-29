We don’t like to talk about homeless people living in our communities. That’s our first mistake. Then, we make assumptions that we know why someone is homeless. That’s our second mistake. The third mistake is our neglect. The fourth mistake is perpetuating stigma. In fact, we keep making mistakes when it comes to our state’s homeless. And on, and on we go.
The solution most individuals prefer is avoidance when it comes to our homeless population. Desperately, from our vantage of privilege, it needs to be someone else’s issue.
Shame on all of us. These are our community members, our neighbors.
As you will see from the commentaries in this week’s Into the Issues, now is a moment for action. Why? Because in recent years, the state, with tremendous help from hotels and advocates for our vulnerable population, has been keeping individuals safe who would have otherwise been on the streets during the pandemic. That program ends in a matter of weeks.
State data show there are almost 1,800 individuals who have been taking part in the hotel voucher program. While challenging for law enforcement and hotel owners at times, the individuals — many with addictions — have been in a safer environment.
That is about to come to a close. We fear Vermont is unprepared for the moment in ways that are going to be problematic and harmful to citizens who need our help and support. Chances are, their reintroduction to their host communities will have its own challenges.
Social service organizations that work with the homeless population do not have the beds or supports in place. The pressure is on to “be ready,” but it is hard to know what to be ready for when there are no sufficient answers to the need.
“Out of sight, out of mind” is always terrible policy. Fortunately, some communities in Vermont have taken steps to attempt to understand the extent of the problem.
Montpelier recently completed an extensive study of its homeless community, and the services available to help lift them toward a more stable future. The work, overseen by Parker Advisors, included a five-month query of the community. Daniel Towle, Parker Advisors’ founder and president, recently delivered his team’s report to the Montpelier City Council. Towle has a commentary in this week’s Into the Issues that is telling.
It is impossible in this space to detail all the issues, and then walk through all the next steps. But we will do our best to summarize.
The root causes of homelessness in the state’s capital were found to be: lack of adequate income relative to housing costs; rising housing costs; lack of timely, integrated interventions to emerging personal challenges that lead to housing instability; lack of effective family or social support; individuals were not ready to engage in treatment or services; medical or mental health issues causing loss of income or diversion of income to non-housing related uses; eviction related to inadequately treated medical or mental health issues; changes in family structure. All of these root causes have a ripple effect, too, sometimes spilling into other root causes. As a whole, resolving them is a lot of responsibility to address. But larger (and smaller) communities all across the nation have put resources where they need to be in order to address these issues. Of course, there is no panacea, and rural states — like Vermont — have compounding issues, including transportation, services only in town centers, and a general lack of certain social services altogether.
Parker Advisors had three recommended initiatives they customized for Montpelier. However, they provide a framework for other communities to be thinking about, at least in our estimation.
“Current efforts aimed at addressing housing and homelessness in Montpelier are fragmented, and often reactionary, due to the lack of a pro-active plan to guide and unite the various actors and initiatives,” the report states. “As a community, we lack a unified vision for the future that all parties can contribute to and help achieve. To use a musical analogy, we currently have many dedicated and capable groups and individuals playing their instruments and producing individual sounds — we need a shared score and a conductor in order to move from a cacophony to a symphony.”
To that end, the researchers recommend a Housing Master Plan that should prioritize the creation of more subsidized housing units in Montpelier given the stark economic and demographic trends faced by the community. “To help reduce the number of local people experiencing housing instability in the future, as part of the plan it is imperative that the City Council and local government entities identify and remove barriers to current and future subsidized housing projects in Montpelier.”
Second, they recommend the city create “a focal point for the delivery of services” to people in the community in need of assistance related to housing. Without one, it makes it “challenging for those in need of support and services to identify what is available and how to access services, impeding the coordination of services across agencies and service providers.”
Lastly, there needs to be a systematic public information campaign “to help ensure continued support for mitigation efforts by building understanding, empathy and knowledge in the community.”
Does this prepare us for what happens in June? No. But what we hope is that communities start admitting they have a problem so they can avoid being accused of neglecting their most vulnerable community members.
