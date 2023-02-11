You do not need to be an academic scholar to know the importance of libraries. We know it from our earliest years of schooling. “Going to the library” means something different to everyone.
In fact, if you look back on the histories of the written word and developing cultures, the most devastating thing that could be done to a civilization, short of killing all of the detractors, is to destroy its libraries.
They are the warehouses of ideas. Thinking, it turns out, can be powerful in the learning process and in our human evolution.
The news this week that Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College will transition its five campus libraries to an “all-digital” model is a misguided and short-sighted idea. Most of the physical books and other materials will be donated and Vermont State University officials say they plan to “repurpose” the spaces.
The reaction — indignation, condemnation and fear for worse decisions — has been justifiable.
It’s a bad idea. It is entirely counterintuitive to what one thinks about when thinking about higher education. How could any college campus function without a physical library? Next up, are we getting rid of classrooms?
In his book, “Dangerous Ideas: A History of Censorship in the West, From the Ancients to Fake News,” Eric Berkowitz gives example after example of times when citizens and scholars were denied access to writings and ideas, as well as the place to come together to examine them.
By their design, libraries are not meant to be available online. They are meant to be a cultural center, a coveted space to enjoy knowledge, to allow one’s self to be surrounded and impacted by the works and ideas of others. Like a church is designed for prayer and congregation, a library is designed for study and solitude.
How many times do you go to the library and encounter individuals who have actively sought out the solace of that quiet space. It is a fundamental tool — the quiet, that is — to their capacity to absorb information and learn. For some students, it is the only place on campus, or in town, to go to get an hour or two of quiet.
And the idea of a digital-only library feels so inaccessible to many (and we know this well, because most of our readers want and need a print product in order to make a tactile connection to information).
The news sparked swift backlash, including plans for protests, petitions and union discussions about votes of no confidence.
One letter writer to the Rutland Herald/The Times Argus noted, “this move would increase disparity of availability of resources rather than expand or protect it. Some materials, particularly primary sources would be forever forgotten or lost because they are not digitized.”
The writer goes on to say, “Pushing all students to use digital technology does not take into consideration the need or desire of students who want to have a hard copy to peruse. Being able to move backwards and forwards digitally is more complex than picking up a book and scanning the table of contents or index to find just the right sources. A good researcher finds surprises along the way that were unexpected by perusing books and journals often found quite by accident. One book next to another on the library shelf can be a source of valuable information.”
The letter writer indicates that this, indeed, is proving to be a dangerous step for our state college system: “Nationally educators, librarians and researchers should be outraged that higher education could become so compromised by singularly destroying historical references in preference for those who have been chosen for digitization.”
Another writer described hearing the news and grief-stricken. “Having spent four decades as a faculty member and dean at three small colleges, including 32 years at Castleton State College, I could not have imagined a campus-based higher education institution without a library. In fact, I often referred to the library as the heart of the campus. Over time, the strength of a library’s collection emerged as one of the key metrics for judging the quality of the college.” It is often a critical factor in recruitment.
One of our own staffers, journalist Gordon Dritschilo, a Castleton graduate, offered his own blunt instrument into the messy mix of response. “A precise description of my feelings on the plan to empty the Calvin Coolidge Library of its books would require words too vulgar for the Rutland Herald to print, so I will moderate myself. … It is grotesque. All of Vermont should be embarrassed that this discussion is taking place.”
“A library is a statement of an institution’s values. Books are knowledge given physical form, and a library says that we value knowledge so much that we constructed this special building just to hold it, and made spaces within the building for people to circulate among this knowledge, to take it in, to learn,” he said.
Vermont State University officials say the library shift is set to take place by July 1. That is not a lot of time. But VTSU has made other decisions and changed its mind before implementing them. We hope Parwinder Grewal, VTSU’s inaugural president, and the board of trustees come to understand the error of their ways and reconsider.
If they need some history of bad decisions, they could always swing by the library to find some additional information.
