Chances are, you can put the vaguest words into a search engine, and somewhere on the internet you will find a like-minded person. Probably several. That powerful tool shows us just how small the world can be.
It would seem, on the internet, we have an ally for ideas.
But the internet remains somewhat wild. It is hard to know where information originates sometimes. Instead of taking us to the main thoroughfare, we end up in the dark alleyway of some topic.
It turns out that librarians are still the best guardians for our ideas, but also for our culture, local resources and history. A library card is still the most powerful tool a person can use to fend off ignorance, defend against shallow-mindedness and, ultimately, enrich community.
Our librarians are heroes. Time and again, we see them standing up for democracy, the First Amendment and inclusion. They rail against banning books and limiting ideas; they encourage users to use the library to expand knowledge, entertain new (perhaps contrary) perspectives; and they provide a safe place. Librarians (and their staffs when they have them) usually have a very accurate sense of the state of the world outside their door.
In turn, libraries are targets for some of those small-minded individuals in communities who do not want citizens (and voters) to be armed with information or knowledge. Ignorance is easier to manipulate, harass or threaten.
In 2020, a widely circulated essay on the website Book Riot by Nikki DeMarco noted the following: “During the Great Depression, librarians would not be stopped in serving their impoverished communities. The Pack Horse Library initiative put librarians on the backs of horses with saddlebags stuffed with books and periodicals into the rural Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky. They would set up “libraries” anywhere community members volunteered space, from churches to post offices. At least twice a month, the pack-horse librarians would ride out 100 miles or more to the libraries to update the materials. Picture books were some of the most popular and well worn because of the high rate of illiteracy in the area, which decreased dramatically as a result of this program.”
More recently, she writes, “Ferguson Municipal Library stayed open during the violent protests after the shooting of unarmed teen Michael Brown in 2014. They wanted to provide a safe space for rest, Wi-Fi, and water for community members. During this time they also served as an impromptu school after learning that classes were canceled. It was their goal to be a safe haven.”
And in 2012, Yvonne Cech, a librarian at Sandy Hook Elementary School, “protected 18 fourth-grade children and three staff members from a school shooter by locking them in a storage closet and barricading the door. She refused to open it until officers could verify their identities. In so doing, she saved a lot of lives that day,” she wrote.
DeMarco writes that “there are librarians going outside their job descriptions to help communities all over the country. People experiencing homelessness often seek refuge in public libraries to escape the extreme cold or heat of their environment. Once inside, librarians can provide them with programming to help foster better social connections and encourage education. They could take advantage of programming on applying for government benefits or jobs, programs on health, and mortgage or rental assistance. Librarians can be valuable references for helping people who are homeless to secure shelter, food, or medical care.”
In another role we can relate to here in Vermont, librarians are having to fight against the opioid epidemic. Often, drug users will show symptoms of overdose in the library, so staff have volunteered to be trained to administer Narcan, a drug to counteract the overdose, so that patrons can have enough time to recover until EMTs arrive on the scene, DeMarco writes.
In her blog post “Librarians Are Heroes,” Courtney Suciu wrote about social progress initiated at libraries around the globe, including standing up against racism in the New York Public Library; the ongoing struggle for positive and accurate LGBTQIA+ information at libraries; serving communities as an oasis in a resource desert; and even one instance where a U.S. Librarian went to jail because she refused to testify against library patrons (who turned out to be the Harrisburg Seven, a group of antiwar activists led by the late Philip Berrigan, a Roman Catholic priest who had gathered at the Bucknell University library for meetings and planning activities).
Suciu writes “At first glance, it seems like contemporary librarians are gatekeepers of information faced with unique challenges, helping us navigate a technological landscape where it might be harder than ever to shift fact from fiction, ensuring that all citizens have access to the knowledge they seek, and protecting our privacy in doing so.”
She goes on: “Over time though, I’ve come to realize librarians aren’t simply gatekeepers — they are Sherpas, guiding us on our journey to interpret and understand the world. And it’s always been this way. … The truth is, librarians are audacious pioneers and courageous rebels! They are trailblazers for social change and human rights. They are our heroes.”
We owe our librarians a debt of gratitude and an armful of respect every time we leave with a pile of books to read.