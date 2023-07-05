The Supreme Court’s decision last week was not only a defeat for gay rights. The fear is, it could also be the permission — the siren call — that some harassers have been waiting for.
We hope not.
The conservative majority ruled 6-3 for Colorado designer Lorie Smith, saying she can refuse to design websites for same-sex weddings despite a Colorado law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics. The court said forcing her to create the websites would violate her free speech rights under the Constitution’s First Amendment.
The dissent, written by the court’s more liberal justices, indicated the decision, in effect, will “mark gays and lesbians for second-class status” and that the decision opens the door to other discrimination.
“Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent joined by Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
What’s more, legal experts say the decision suggests that artists, photographers, videographers and writers are among those who can refuse to offer what the court called expressive services if doing so would run contrary to their beliefs. But that’s different from other businesses not engaged in speech and therefore not covered by the First Amendment, such as restaurants and hotels.
In the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the First Amendment “envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands.” According to published accounts, Gorsuch said the court has long held that “the opportunity to think for ourselves and to express those thoughts freely is among our most cherished liberties and part of what keeps our Republic strong.”
The decision is a win for religious rights and one in a series of cases in recent years in which the justices have sided with religious plaintiffs. But the decision is absolutely a retreat on gay rights for the court, which we fear is a sign of more division, discrimination, harassment and the erosion of rights.
For nearly three decades, the court expanded the rights of LGBTQ+ people, most notably giving same-sex couples the right to marry in 2015 and announcing five years later in a decision written by Gorsuch that a landmark civil rights law also protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from employment discrimination.
According to The Associated Press, Gorsuch said that a ruling against Smith would allow the government “to force all manner of artists, speechwriters and others whose services involve speech to speak what they do not believe on pain of penalty.” For example, a gay website designer could be forced to design websites for an organization that advocates against same-sex marriage, he wrote. “Countless other creative professionals, too, could be forced to choose between remaining silent, producing speech that violates their beliefs, or speaking their minds and incurring sanctions for doing so.”
Sotomayor said the decision’s logic “cannot be limited to discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.” A website designer could refuse to create a wedding website for an interracial couple, a stationer could refuse to sell a birth announcement for a disabled couple, and a large retail store could limit its portrait services to “traditional” families, she wrote. She referenced the court’s history with the issue of gay rights in her dissent, writing: “The LGBT rights movement has made historic strides, and I am proud of the role this Court has recently played in that history. Today, however, we are taking steps backward.”
Ironically, Colorado, like most states (including Vermont), has a law forbidding businesses open to the public from discriminating against customers. And about half of U.S. states have laws explicitly prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
In the wake of the decision, there have been reports by members of the LGBTQ+ community — even here in Vermont — of fresh incidents of harassment and threats, especially across social media, some directed at groups; others leveled at businesses and individuals. They took place in the final days of Pride Month.
Our immediate concern is for the LGBTQ+ community here. Historically, Vermont has been an ally, but more recently, we have seen news — from students via the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, to the murder of a transgender woman — that suggest Vermont is not as inclusive and tolerant as we like to tout.
Our secondary concern is for where else First Amendment rights will be eroded. Where does it stop? Will we see boycotts? Vandalism? Are we on the verge of vigilantism? Will there be cases of defamation and slander against people and businesses that the self-imposed Morality Police just don’t like? In this day and age, smearing has become commonplace.
Legal analysts on both sides of the issue have said the Smith decision is narrow and won’t apply to most other businesses. We hope that provides enough protection for now. But we see it does not stop the harassment and threats.
These justices are not going anywhere anytime soon. The Supreme Court most definitely sounded a dangerous siren call inviting some Americans to partake in behavior that could be discriminatory, harassing and very dangerous. That’s scary for everyone.