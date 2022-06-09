Across this state, communities have been pushing for equity for all of our citizens.
We support these efforts toward social justice.
But there still are those who feel some members of our community do not deserve equal rights. And there are even others who seek to marginalize, harass and threaten as methods of intimidation.
That makes standing up a scary proposition.
This is National Pride Month. As we have noted in this space, we share in the struggle of the LGBTQI+ community and advocate for it. We condemn laws or legislation that erode their rights.
Pride month is celebrated across the globe. It is not a recognition that just takes place in Vermont. It is a global movement toward equality and celebration.
Which brings us to Harwood Union Middle/High School.
The co-principals and administration, the school’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance adviser, and a bisexual student all sought to have the Pride flag flown outside the school at the school’s campus for the remainder of the school year.
The School Board was presented with a proposal May 27, and it convened June 8 to consider the request. It passed unanimously.
The flag flew over Harwood on Thursday. Friday is the last day of school. A question remains as to whether the flag will still be flying on Saturday, when the school holds its commencement ceremony for graduating seniors. The application proposes the flag continue flying “the remaining student days in June.” It also calls for it to be flown in the future Pride months.
Again, we shine praise on communities that seek to create a community where the LGBTQI+ community belongs. It is unfortunate that timing only allowed the flag up, potentially, for fewer than 72 hours this year.
Hopefully, next year, the process will allow for the necessary approvals so the flag could be flown earlier in the month.
Again, across this state (and the nation) communities have been taking steps toward equality and social justice. Organizations, municipal governments, school boards and school districts (especially in Vermont) have been providing access to bathrooms for the LGBTQI+ community and encouraging the accurate use of pronouns.
At Harwood, overwhelmingly, 87.4% of school students and faculty and staff at the middle/high school felt there should be a Pride flag flying from the pole during Pride month.
Tedin Lange, the adviser — and an English teacher — noted that GSA has 41 enrolled members, 20 of whom regularly attend weekly meetings. “Our LGBTQIA+ students are active members of the school community who have an extended history of promoting a safe and inclusive school environment. Although the majority of their peers are supportive, members continue to face negative comments in public spaces at Harwood. Flying this flag would acknowledge and support this significant group of students,” Lange wrote.
The student who put forth the application to the School Board made a compelling plea based on their story. The student identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. Within their plea were telling examples of social injustice and lack of acceptance and cases of intolerance. The student reveals how a lack of equity makes them feels unsafe, unsupported and not always heard by others.
“I don’t believe putting up a rainbow flag on the flagpole will magically fix the issues that are happening at this school, but I believe it would be a good step in the right direction to finally achieving the goals and mission this district wants to accomplish,” the student wrote in the application.
The student went on to explain that raising the flag would show the school recognizes queer students “instead of pushing them aside and not really doing anything to actively support them.” And, the student noted, it will make queer students feel seen and heard.
Akin to the push toward supporting the BIPOC community with signs and flags of support, the LGBTQI+ community had to walk on a lot of eggshells and endure a lot of anger and harassment. We commend the Harwood community for creating supports (clubs and discussions about social justice issues) and adopting policies toward inclusion and equity.
Ironically, a school employee raised the flag before school on Thursday without any ceremony, speeches or fanfare. It was done as if it were something that ought to be done every day of the school year.
None of us should take that kind of pride for granted ever again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.