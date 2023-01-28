In the Community News section of this newspaper, we try to highlight, in brief snippets, events that are going on. While it includes notable milestones, it mostly contains notices from groups, organizations, and even state and federal agencies regarding very specific information the public should (or needs) to know.

Almost weekly, there will be a notice from a local organization announcing it’s looking for volunteers. Vermonters answer those calls, because a few months later, we find ourselves publishing a brief about new board members at an organization, or a new program being started as a result of fresh volunteers.

