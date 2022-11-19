This week was quiet. We were surprised in good way.

With the mixed results nationally and statewide when it came to the November election, we were all bracing for the clamor that comes in the aftermath. Maybe we are listening to one another more? Or maybe we are tired? Or maybe all of those things we told politicians we were concerned about — affordability, inflation, health care costs, housing — are are keeping us preoccupied.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.