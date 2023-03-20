It’s spring. Congratulations, we made it.
That was one crazy winter, and with more than a week to go in one of the snowiest Marches we have had in recent memory, we almost don’t dare jinx it.
However, the forecast certainly suggests we are in for some warmer, spring-like temperatures. It will melt some of this snow, and it moves a little closer to greener days (hopefully with a quick jaunt through Mud Season).
Certainly, ski areas and winter recreation centers have been grateful for this late-season dump of snow. With a slow (and relatively snowless) first half of the winter, a bountiful second half is good for the bottom line.
Without a doubt, what the winter snow sports industry brings to the state economically is significant. Every season has its cache of recreation that brings folks to Vermont’s trails, mountains and waterways — from near and far.
This week, many of the state’s tourism leaders are meeting in Montpelier to talk about the role of tourism on the Vermont economy. Wednesday will be Tourism Day at the State House, and lawmakers and the Scott administration will be getting an up-close-and-personal reminder of just how important visitors are to fueling the state’s economic engine, as well as how adaptations are being made to ensure that all four seasons are seeing the maximum benefit through that tourism lens.
According to information provided by the coalition of industry leaders headed to the State House this week, the Vermont visitor economy has a $3.2 billion annual economic impact and employs 10% of the Vermont workforce.
In a news release advancing the visit, the industry leaders build the case for why the state must continue to support the tourism industry that has been the backbone of the state economy for generations now.
The Vermont Trails and Greenways Council, the Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance, and the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative are actively making a concerted push to leverage the natural resources that make enjoying Vermont outdoors so important.
Overall, the group’s aim to: Grow outdoor recreation-related businesses; increase participation in outdoor recreation activities among all demographics; strengthen the quality and extent of outdoor recreation resources; increase stewardship of outdoor recreation resources and environmental quality; and promote and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of outdoor recreation.
According to the release, among the 60-plus million tourists who live within a day’s drive of Vermont, “many visit to move in our scenic mountains, after which they stay overnight at our lodges, dine at local restaurants, and shop at local retailers, helping to sustain the small businesses that are the fabric of our communities. Visitor spending creates jobs, generates tax revenue, drives growth in the state’s overall economy, and helps maintain our natural landscape as a vital economic resource.”
That is good for communities of all sizes, but especially those that have struggled in these tough post-pandemic economic times resulting in labor shortages, supply train issues and now inflation.
“The ripple effect of outdoor recreation is visible in our vibrant downtowns and village centers with Vermonters and visitors focused on healthy outdoor pursuits and innovative businesses attracting employees to be part of building the communities we want to live in,” said Kelly Ault, executive director of the Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance. “The highly diversified outdoor sector is partnering with nonprofit organizations and the public sector to strengthen all that we value.”
It is not insignificant. According to VOBA, there are 8,000-plus miles of public access trails, including the Appalachian, Long, Catamount and Cross Vermont trails, and including the newly opened 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. There are 40 alpine and cross-country ski areas with more than 8,800 skiable miles, hundreds of navigable waterways, a growing hut system, and the Velomont trail.
The release states the obvious: “... Vermont is rich in recreational opportunities and assets. But, in order to strengthen the environmental quality, while ensuring visitors and Vermonters continue to have access to the trails and landscape of Vermont, these assets must be thoughtfully maintained.”
“The stewardship of our recreational assets has largely been led by non-profit organizations who are dependent on volunteers to keep these trails and waterways open for public access,” said Nick Bennette, co-chair of the Vermont Trails and Greenways Council, in the news release. “It will take coordinated investment in these organizations and long-term visioning with stakeholders to maintain trails as critical infrastructure for Vermont communities that provide better health, sustainable economies, and an increased commitment to conservation.”
We agree that investing in our outdoor recreation across our state is a worthy and critical investment not just for our economy but for our quality of life.
Spring is sprung. Get out and enjoy it, and support those groups that make it available to us all year-round.
