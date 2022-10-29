In recent weeks, there have been a few occasions when we used this space to talk a bit about the state of our democracy and leveraging the role of young people.
A new poll suggests that any course correction required to right our democratic values actually might depend on the younger generation.
That is because 86% of young voters think the United States is on the wrong track.
We have given them plenty to be concerned about: inflation, supply chain issues, workforce challenges, climate change and overturning Roe v. Wade.
According to an article in Wealth of Geeks, a website that looks at issues facing young Americans, a Teen Vogue and Change Research poll found many young voters don’t believe the economic and political institutions are working for them.
But more to the point perhaps: They don’t trust that the course will be corrected.
According to the article, Change Research surveyed 1,173 registered voters younger than 35 to understand what is going on in the minds of young voters going into the midterm election.
“The first poll was conducted when emotions were running high in the wake of the Dobbs decision, and now that things have settled and more changes have been made, voters have a chance to reevaluate their opinion in the wake of recent Democratic policy wins,” the article states. “The main issue Democrats face when trying to win young voters is their failure to effectively communicate how young people’s votes have translated into legislative action, according to the responses collected.”
Change Research claims that young voters are “hungry for more progressive change” and are “clear-eyed about what the GOP will try to do if they win control of Congress.” Voters are also concerned about possible violent post-election clashes if the results are not accepted, the article states.
According to the survey, young voters are generally unhappy with the United States, its leaders, and its political parties, namely the Republican Party.
Here are some of the key findings:
— 86% of voters say that the country is on the wrong track. Respondents overwhelmingly hold a negative opinion of the status quo on most major issues in America; 82% say that the state of the economy is poor/not so good, 73% share that opinion on gun control, 74% on abortion rights and 92% on health care costs.
— 59% of voters polled disapprove of Biden’s job performance, 66% disapprove of the House of Representatives, 68% disapprove of the Supreme Court, and 74% disapprove of the Senate.
— 58% of voters do not approve of the Democratic Party, and 69% disapprove of the Republican Party.
— Around six in 10 young voters support the recent achievements of the Democratic Party.
When asked about these issues, roughly four in 10 voters say these actions count as significant steps forward. For example, 42% approve of the climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, while 39% approve of the $10,000 in debt forgiveness, and 38% approve of the bipartisan gun safety laws.
One of the most significant achievements the Biden Administration accomplished recently is student loan forgiveness. Two-thirds of voters support this action, and 40% of young voters, including 52% of those currently paying off student loans, say that student debt forgiveness makes them even more supportive of Biden and the Democrats.
Change Research suggests that there may be a greater improvement in key measures if lawmakers and campaigns did a better job of directly communicating popular policies to young voters. Unfortunately, not very many voters are aware these policies exist, the article notes.
By example:
— Fewer than 30% of young voters have heard of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act or the For The People Act.
— Only 53% of voters were aware of any of the candidates for Congress in their area. The only notable policy changes and new legislation that is reaching young voters’ ears are the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and the Biden Administration forgiving $10,000 to $20,000 in federal student loan debt.
So what does matter, the pollsters asked?
They said that they hear about abortion the most from Democrats, and abortion, the economy and immigration from Republicans.
— 99% of young voters have heard about the Dobbs decision; 65% of voters said that the leaked opinion back in May made them more motivated to vote in November, and 64% say the same today.
— 62% say that they believe changing abortion laws in the country will impact them, 30% say it would impact them directly, and 32% say it would affect them indirectly.
— 72% of women report that they will consider a state’s abortion laws when deciding where to move in the future, while only 48% of men said they would make the same considerations.
In the end, young voters are most likely to support a candidate who shares progressive values and similar policy goals.
Given what’s on their minds, it would behoove us all to listen — or get out of their way.
