At a time when we are supposed to be celebrating the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, we discover the hard truth that it remains very much under attack.

This week, the Human Rights Campaign declared a “state of emergency” for LGBTQ+ people and released a guidebook pointing to laws it deems discriminatory in each state, along with “know your rights” information and resources to help people relocate to states with stronger LGBTQ+ protections.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0