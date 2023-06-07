At a time when we are supposed to be celebrating the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, we discover the hard truth that it remains very much under attack.
This week, the Human Rights Campaign declared a “state of emergency” for LGBTQ+ people and released a guidebook pointing to laws it deems discriminatory in each state, along with “know your rights” information and resources to help people relocate to states with stronger LGBTQ+ protections.
Sounding the alarm about the current political climate, the nation’s largest organization devoted to the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans said travel advisories aren’t enough to help people already living in states where lawmakers have targeted LGBTQ+ people.
Everybody needs to do their part.
“We need champions right now,” HRC President Kelley Robinson said in an interview with The Associated Press. President Joe Biden and other LGBTQ+ rights supporters with decision-making authorities, she said, need to be more than just allies.
The guidebook provides information about filing complaints for civil rights violations and points to resources for financing moves and finding employment, particularly in the 17 states with a trifecta of Democratic leadership in both legislative chambers and the governor’s office. It also offers tips on how to engage in local advocacy and how to navigate tough conversations about LGBTQ+ policies with friends and family.
In the report, we learn that Vermont is doing better than many states:
— Its nondiscrimination law affords many protections to LGBTQ+ people.
— Vermont forbids the practice of discredited, abusive so-called “conversion therapy” for youth.
— It has a law that bans the provision of best practice, age-appropriate health care for transgender youth.
— It does not prohibit people from using the restroom consistent with their gender identity.
— There are no bans on transgender students in school sports.
— There are no laws adopting a discriminatory definition of sex that, in reducing people to their reproductive abilities, eliminates a broad array of protections for LGBTQ+ people and women embedded throughout state law.
— There are no regulations calling for the forced outing of students.
— There are no anti-drag laws.
And yet, as we have seen in recent news headlines, Vermont is not immune from discrimination, harassment or hate speech when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community.
That negativity also has a profound impact on our young Vermonters.
According to the latest statewide Youth Risk Behavior Survey, stressors in the LGBTQ+ community were affecting the mental health of students. LGBTQ+ and female students in middle school were nearly three times more likely to report “feeling nervous, anxious or on edge at least most of the time during the past year.”
The survey found “serious disparities exist among female, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students, with fewer reporting feeling valued, or that they have an adult at school with whom they can discuss a problem.” According to the data, LQBTQ+ high school students “are three and a half times more likely to make a plan to kill themselves, to attempt to do so, or otherwise engage in self-harm.”
All of that is to say that Vermont is not as welcoming and affirming as we would like to think it is. That is why we are grateful for any tools that can educate the public while also supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
According to the AP, just a few days into Pride Month, the HRC said it’s taking action in response to an “unprecedented and dangerous” spike in discriminatory legislation sweeping state houses this year, with more than 525 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced and more than 70 signed into law so far in 2023 — more than double last year’s number. In its report, it said the new laws are a result of coordinated Republican efforts, supported by “well-funded extremist groups.”
And a recent AP analysis found that many bills seeking to ban or restrict gender-affirming health care for transgender youth, who have been the primary targets of state legislation this year, sprang not from grassroots or constituent demand, but from the pens of a few powerful conservative interest groups.
As a state, and as fellow community members, we need to stand up against such acts of intolerance and hate. We concur, the declaration is a call to action for “people in power at every level” of government and the business community. We must be urging officials to fight for LGBTQ+ rights.
We praise the Human Rights Campaign for standing up. The emergency declaration is the first in the 43-year history of the HRC, which encompasses a foundation focusing on research, advocacy and education, national and state lobbying campaigns and a political action committee that supports and opposes candidates for office.
That’s the kind of hard work that we say needs to happen. Now we need to join forces and make it happen for everybody.