A friend is someone you can trust. Betrayal is, without a doubt, one of the most painful emotions out there. With good friends, you build a lasting relationship, and support one another through difficult times. That’s why we continue to be shocked by the news that our neighbors to the north would resort to such desperate measures in order to protect their own interests when it comes to commerce.

Potentially, Canada’s spying on the maple industry across the Northeast, but specifically across Vermont, is a betrayal that could have strained international relations — an unfortunate setback in what has, in recent administrations, only been improving with time. But with news reports of high-altitude balloons being sent over the border to monitor steam plumes from maple production during the recent Maple Weekend in Vermont seems very much out of line.

